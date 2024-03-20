Newcastle United are eyeing up a move for a young, high-potential striker as they look to bolster their ranks this summer, it has been reported.

Newcastle's Financial Fair Play concerns

Looking likely to miss out on European football this season as things stand, Eddie Howe's side could soon be toeing a tightrope when it comes to Financial Fair Play this summer. CEO Darren Eales has previously confirmed that the Premier League regulations may have to see them part ways with some of their stars, including Bruno Guimaraes.

"It's just the nature of the beast. If you trade players on it creates more headroom . You have to keep growing that headroom, increasing commercial revenue and player trading.

"Any decision we make will always be against the backdrop of the medium to long-term benefit for the club. It's difficult to say specifically on certain players, but I can say that, if we're going to get to where we want to get to, at times it is necessary to trade your players.

"Whether that is because of the contract length of the player in question, the offer is too good to refuse, you need to reload in certain areas, but all of this could make sense to trade that player."

But a wider part of the Newcastle strategy has been to recruit young stars; Valentino Livramento and Lewis Hall are both examples of that at full-back, while Anthony Gordon and Sandro Tonali (both 23 years of age) show a clear plan for long-term success.

Elsewhere, they have signed talented winger Garang Kuol, who is currently on loan in the Netherlands and is expected to have a future on Tyneside. Now, they are hoping to repeat that success at centre-forward.

Newcastle eyeing new forward

Now they look set to continue that trend elsewhere in the squad. As per journalist Pete O'Rourke, though no specific names have been earmarked for a move to St James' Park this summer, there is a clear plan in place at the top of the pitch.

The Magpies will look to sign a 'young high-potential centre-forward' who can provide cover and later competition for Alexander Isak, though it is added that 'the talent level of any incoming forward would depend on the club’s summer budget'.

Of course, Howe can currently call upon Isak as well as former Callum Wilson, but the latter has declined in recent seasons and is becoming increasingly susceptible to injuries.

Callum Wilson form PL 22/23 PL 23/24 Appearances 31 16 Goals 18 7 Assists 5 1 Min per goal 104.7 122 Games missed 6 13 Shots on target per 90 3.36 3.03

As a result, Wilson could end up leaving this summer, having been put up for sale to no success in January. Isak too is reportedly the subject of interest from Arsenal, who tried to sign him during his time at Real Sociedad, but no concrete proposals have been made.

In an ideal world, a new striker could come in as a direct replacement for Wilson, allowing the Magpies to rejuvenate their frontline with a younger and more available option, all while keeping within FFP rules. Now, the hunt is on to find who that striker is.