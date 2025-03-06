Newcastle United have asked to be kept informed about the situation of a "remarkable" striker who's scored 19 goals this season, with a view to making a move in the summer transfer window, according to a report.

Isak attracting widespread interest

It is little wonder Alexander Isak has emerged as a target for a number of top clubs, given that the Swedish striker has been prolific in front of goal this season, finding the back of the net 19 times in the Premier League.

Liverpool have now been in contact with Isak's agents, ahead of a possible £148m move, and with fears mounting at Arsenal about potentially missing out on a deal, Chelsea are also expected to enter talks.

Of course, it will be an extremely difficult task to replace the 25-year-old, should he move on at the end of the summer, which is why Eddie Howe's side are now planning talks over a new deal, according to widespread reports.