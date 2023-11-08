Whilst Newcastle United currently sit outside of the Premier League's top four and have just suffered a 2-0 loss against Borussia Dortmund, Eddie Howe's side have shown plenty of glimpses that they're more than capable of making it back-to-back Champions League qualifications this season.

Meanwhile, off the pitch, they've been rather unlucky when it comes to their recent transfer dealings. On paper, it looked like the Magpies had enjoyed yet another solid summer of arrivals. Since then, however, Harvey Barnes has been sidelined through injury and Sandro Tonali has been handed a 10-month ban for breaching betting rules.

With that said, Newcastle have reportedly made a move to welcome a former Manchester United man in an off-field boost that should see them return to their best in the transfer market.

Newcastle United transfer news

Since their big-money takeover, Newcastle have made several smart choices to give Howe the best chance when turning the Magpies into one of the Premier League's top sides. They instantly welcomed Dan Ashworth, who did an excellent job as Brighton & Hove Albion's technical director before taking the role of sporting director at St James' Park. Ashworth's influence saw them welcome the likes of Alexander Isak and Sven Botman, who have both played large parts in Newcastle's recent rise.

Now, according to Dutch newspaper AD, Newcastle have reached an agreement with Marcel Bout. The former Manchester United scout will reportedly take up a role based in the Netherlands and will be asked to travel around the world in search of the Magpies' next best talents.

Bout previously spoke about Newcastle, saying via Sport Witness: “I have recently come into contact with Newcastle. The steady expansion of the club appeals to me. I’m also happy to be back in England and at Champions League level.”

Players Marcel Bout has scouted

Admittedly, Bout's Manchester United career when working alongside Louis van Gaal and others didn't exactly go all too well, perhaps making Newcastle's appointment a risky one. A number of Bout's scouted players failed to ever make their mark at Old Trafford - some of which you can see below.

Players Man Utd signed under Bout Angel di Maria Luke Shaw Anthony Martial Memphis Depay Paul Pogba

Nonetheless, time away from football and the Premier League may have handed Bout the chance to improve and go again. He certainly has the experience for a role such as Newcastle United's, now it's simply about proving his expertise once and for all. It's often harsh to judge members of Manchester United's staff on one stint, too, given how difficult an environment Old Trafford has become in the last decade or so.

Like his position at United, the scout won't be short on resources at Newcastle, who will be hoping to continue their transformation into a top Premier League club in the coming years by using Bout's potential recommendations. After the Magpies' reported appointment of Bout, their transfers will certainly be an interesting watch.