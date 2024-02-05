Newcastle United are bang in the mix for an exciting new addition come the summer transfer window, with his currently club said to be happy for the opportunity to cash in.

The Magpies continue to be linked with new signings, even though the January transfer window has closed, with summer reinforcements now being looked at by Eddie Howe and Dan Ashworth, following a season that has been disappointing on the whole, with FFP affecting their ability to spend last month.

Hoffenheim midfielder Anton Stach is one player who has been backed to complete a move to St James' Park at the end of the season, being seen as someone who can add further influence in the middle of the park, averaging 3.1 tackles per game in the Bundesliga this season, which is more than any other Newcastle player.

Sheffield United youngster Oliver Arblaster in another player who has been mentioned as a long-term addition, with the 19-year-old spending last season on loan at Port Vale, not to mention winning a combined nine caps for England Under-20s and Under-18s.

These aren't the only Newcastle-related stories doing the rounds, however, and it looks as though an attacking ace could be on the cards, with extra depth needed amid injury problems for Alexander Isak and Callum Wilson.

Newcastle want Matias Soule

According to TuttoMercatoWeb [via Sport Witness], Juventus are pleased that Newcastle are interested in signing Matias Soule, with the Serie A giants watching with "interest and satisfaction" at his progress on loan at Frosinone this season, seeing it as a reason to cash in on him.

Both the Magpies and Crystal Palace are credited with interest in the 20-year-old, and they "could soon make concrete offers" for his services in the summer transfer window. The report says that he is valued at "at least €40m (£34.2m)", so he wouldn't be arriving on the cheap as the Old Lady look to offset some financial issues of their own.

Soule could be looked at as an excellent long-term signing by Newcastle, with his impact at Frosinone outlined by a tally of 10 goals in 21 Serie A appearances this season. Capable of playing up front, off the striker as a number ten or on either wing, he has been hailed by manager Eusebio Di Francesco, who has compared him to Italy attacker Domenico Berardi:

Matias Soule's Serie A stats this season Total Appearances 21 Goals 10 Assists 2 Dribbles per game 3.3 Key passes per game 2.4 Tackles per game 1.3 Pass completion rate 81% Newcastle need to be in a situation where they are planning for both the present and future, and Soule ticks both of those boxes, being experienced enough to make an impact from the off, but also someone who should only get better as the years pass. "In certain aspects, he resembles Berardi, but he must learn to shoot on goal more often. He doesn’t lack qualities and has excellent dribbling, but in the game, he needs to be more lucid when making his choices. My thought is that his talent should not be limited; with time and experience, he will improve in many aspects."Newcastle need to be in a situation where they are planning for both the present and future, and Soule ticks both of those boxes, being experienced enough to make an impact from the off, but also someone who should only get better as the years pass.

Primarily a right-sided forward, it could even be that the Argentine is considered a direct replacement for Miguel Almiron, should the Magpies attacker move on at the end of the season.