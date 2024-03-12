An "invaluable" Newcastle United player will leave St James' Park for free at the end of the season, according to a fresh update.

Newcastle contract news

The Magpies have a massive summer ahead of him, with big improvements arguably needed after such an underwhelming season across so many competitions. New signings could be brought in to bolster the quality in Eddie Howe's squad, not only in terms of quality but also to freshen things up, but it is also important that current players are retained.

Bruno Guimaraes has been linked with a move to Manchester City, for example, with Pep Guardiola rating him as a player, as the Premier League champions look to potentially trigger his release clause.

In terms of Newcastle players who are out of contract this summer, Matt Ritchie and Paul Dummett are among those who could leave St James' once the season reaches its conclusion. Loris Karius is another who falls into that category, having rarely managed to nail down a spot in the team, conceding six goals in his two appearances overall.

Next year, a host of key players will also see their contracts expire, including Kieran Trippier, Joelinton and Callum Wilson, so decisions may have to be made with so many individuals this summer.

Newcastle to lose "invaluable" ace this summer

According to a new claim by Football Insider, Ritchie will leave Newcastle for free at the end of the season, with the club not willing to hand him a new contract.

The Scot is "set to be moved on as Howe’s side look to raise funds for their transfer plans this summer", no longer being seen as part of the Magpies' future.

In truth, it appears to make sense to move Ritchie on in the summer, considering how limited his playing time has become, with age slowly catching up with the 34-year-old. The club can also save money on his wages and look to bring in younger alternatives instead.

This season, Ritchie hasn't started a single Premier League game, with only eight appearances coming his way that have totalled just 104 minutes, showing how his squad status has changed.

If the versatile left-sided ace does move on, as expected, he should be remembered as a good servant who provided heaps of dedication, also being lauded by Howe, who said of him last year:

"His leadership skills are second to none. I’ve seen a change in him through the years. I managed him as a young player who had a fierce determination to get to the top. Now I’m seeing the other side where he has developed a lot of leadership aspects. His wisdom has been invaluable to us. He’s a top player, we see that every day in training."

Selling Dummett and Karius on free transfers could also be the correct decision, and it could be argued that moving on Trippier and Wilson this summer for fees may also make sense, given their age, so it could be a busy summer.