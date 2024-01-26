Walking a fine line up against the Premier League's profit and sustainability rules, if Newcastle United are to spend big again, then selling players may well be the only way forward. And that could result in a shock decision to accept offers for one of Eddie Howe's most important players, according to reports.

Newcastle transfer news

Despite Newcastle's loss reportedly hitting the £155m mark across the last three seasons, which is £50m over the Premier League's limit, they are seemingly not in breach of the rules due to investment in the women's team, academy and charity foundation not playing a part in the final figure. That said, it's certainly too close for comfort for the Magpies, who need to sell before they can get involved in big-money deals once more, in a similar manner to how Liverpool moved on from the likes pf Philippe Coutinho early in their project.

It's quite the blow for Howe, given that his side are in desperate need of reinforcements. Sat as low as 10th after failing to replicate the form that saw them qualify for the Champions League last season, those at St James' Park have had their squad depth exposed for all to see in the current campaign. Yet, so far this month, Howe has been forced to watch on as speculation circles over the futures of Bruno Guimaraes, Kieran Trippier, Callum Wilson, Miguel Almiron and now Joelinton, albeit only Almiron looks really likely to leave this month.

Previous reports claimed that contract talks had broken down between the former Hoffenheim star and the Magpies, but now an even more damning update has emerged. According to Pete O'Rourke of Football Insider, PIF and Newcastle could now accept offers for Joelinton, with a well-placed source within the club claiming that the midfielder is giving club chiefs a "headache".

Potentially forced into a sale as a result, Newcastle could lose a player who may not even get the chance to bid farewell at St James' Park due to an injury that will leave him sidelined until May.

"Excellent" Joelinton has become a key man

It wasn't so long ago that Joelinton looked destined to become a £40m flop never to be talked about again on Tyneside, but the arrival of Howe soon paved the way for a different path. Whilst Joelinton the striker earned the flop tag, Joelinton the midfielder has earned the tag of a star player for the Magpies and even Brazil. It's now reached the point where his long-term injury is a major blow for those at St James' Park. Howe is certainly aware of the midfielder's capabilities too, saying back in 2022:

Despite the Brazilian's importance, however, if contract talks continue to cause headaches behind the scenes over his contract demands at St James' Park, then Joelinton may well find himself heading for the exit door, aiding Newcastle's FFP situation in the process.