After finishing inside the Premier League's top four last season, Newcastle United may have expected to have at least been in the fight for a Champions League place a year later, but that's not been the case. Now, in need of reinforcements, Graeme Bailey has revealed the Magpies' transfer plans before the end of this month.

Newcastle transfer news

It's been a difficult transfer window for Newcastle so far, who have seen the likes of Kieran Tripper, Miguel Almiron and Callum Wilson all linked with moves away from St James' Park in an attempt to balance the books.

The Magpies are walking a fine line when it comes to the Premier League's profit and sustainability rules, having recorded a reported loss of £155m over the last three seasons. The rules state that clubs can only record a loss of £105m, though investments into the academy, women's team and charity foundation do not count towards the figure - potentially saving PIF.

With that said, even among the chaos of potential sales, those at St James' Park still reportedly want one particular reinforcement. According to Bailey, Newcastle want to sign a number eight this month. He told Geordie Boot Boys that there are conflicting whispers emerging however, making narrowing down the specific target difficult: "They want a number eight, that’s what we’re hearing. Who that is – not sure. It’s a strange one. Different people are saying different things connected to the club so it’s hard to get a real message out.”

Newcastle, of course, believed they had solved their midfield problem during the summer transfer window when they signed Sandro Tonali from AC Milan, only for the Italian to be hit with a lengthy ban for breaching betting rules shortly after arriving. Left with a void to fill, those in Tyneside have been linked with the likes of Atalanta's Ederson and Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg, albeit without either of those moves nearing anything close to advanced stages.

Joelinton has given Howe a headache

Before Joelinton's injury, which has potentially ruled him out until the end of the season, Newcastle may have felt comfortable with sticking with their current options for the remainder of the campaign. Now without the Brazilian for a number of months, the Magpies may have no choice but to act, however. Whoever arrives could quickly turn into a replacement for Joelinton too, with Eddie Howe admitting that his future isn't certain.

Howe said via BBC Sport: "He has 18 months left on his contract so it's a possibility he'll be sold in the summer. I'm not a fortune teller but it's a possibility. I hope that's not the case. I want him to stay. I love him as a person and player. But before a player signs a contract he has to be happy with everything and we are not there yet."

Joelinton's stats (via FBref) Rank vs positional peers in comparable leagues Progressive Carrries Per 90 (2.03) 76th percentile Successful Take-ons Per 90 (1.72) 93rd percentile Progressive Passes Recieved Per 90 (4.43) 87th percentile Interceptions Per 90 (1.51) 86th percentile

Ending the January transfer window without welcoming another midfielder and Joelinton suddenly on course to potentially depart would summarise the season that Newcastle have so endured so far. With just under a week to go before the window slams shut, the Magpies must turn things around at St James' Park.