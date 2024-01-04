As much as Eddie Howe deserves a lot of credit for Newcastle United's Champions League qualification last season, the Magpies have struggled to replicate that form in the current campaign. Instead, with their squad depth exposed for all to see, Newcastle have struggled to get results and look more and more likely to miss out on a top four place in the Premier League.

Still only at the halfway mark, however, the January transfer window could yet revive Newcastle's season and solve one of Howe's biggest problems in the process. If those at St James' Park back the former Bournemouth boss, he will face the pressured task of turning things around before the end of the campaign.

Newcastle transfer news

Newcastle's disappointing summer recruitment quickly came back to haunt them this season, with Sandro Tonali swiftly handed a lengthy ban for betting breaches, Harvey Barnes injured, Lewis Hall out-of-favour and Tino Livramento seemingly the only signing who stands a chance of leaving his mark before May.

The fact that Newcastle didn't sign another central defender has particularly been a problem for Howe, who has been forced to turn to Dan Burn to fill in amid injuries to Sven Botman and Fabian Schar. With the winter window now open though, PIF could solve that problem.

According to Football Transfers, PIF and Newcastle are eyeing a move to sign centre-back Ben Godfrey from Everton, who have reportedly set an asking price of just £9m. The Magpies are fans of Godfrey's versatility, which hands him the ability to play across the entirety of a backline to potentially solve more than one problem at St James' Park.

If Newcastle are to pursue a deal, however, then they may have to fend off interest from AS Roma in a battle that could see them boosted by the fact that Jacob Murphy's agent is the same as Godfrey's.

"Monster" Godfrey has stalled at Everton

Whilst Everton have rediscovered their best form at times this season, Godfrey has gradually fallen more and more down the pecking order. As things stand, Godfrey's game time has been limited to just one appearance, which came in a start in a recent victory against relegation rivals Burnley.

Following the rise of Jarrad Branthwaite too, things are unlikely to get better for the former Norwich City man, meaning that he may have no choice but to seek game time elsewhere. And that's where Newcastle could come in.

Howe has currently got just three recognised centre-backs to call on in the form of Schar, Jamaal Lascelles and Sven Botman. An injury to more than one of those three has already left Newcastle struggling for options this season to make another central defender a must this month.

Godfrey's ability to fill in at full-back could also hand the Magpies a major boost and give Kieran Trippier the chance to gain a much-needed rest. Described as a "monster" by The Mirror's James Whaling, Godfrey could quickly revive both his and Newcastle's season with a swift departure from Everton in the coming weeks. As Newcastle look to qualify for Europe too, he could more than play a part.