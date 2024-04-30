Newcastle United are believed to be in “official” talks to sign a 31-cap international midfielder in the summer transfer window, according to a new claim.

Newcastle transfer news

This summer has the potential to be a busy one at St James' Park, with new signings expected to arrive at the club but certain key players possibly moving on to pastures new as they look to navigate around Financial Fair Play.

Newcastle have reportedly made their first move to sign Leicester City midfielder Wilfred Ndidi, with the Nigerian playing an important role in the Foxes' promotion from the Championship to the Premier League this season, featuring in 30 matches and scoring four times.

Salernitana centre-back Lorenzo Pirola is also seen as a target for the Magpies at the end of the season, with defensive reinforcements required after long-term injury problems for Sven Botman and Jamaal Lascelles.

Another defensive option is Sporting CP ace Ousmane Diomande, who is seen as a "hybrid" of impressive Arsenal pair William Saliba and Gabriel. Contact has even been made with him, although the Gunners themselves are also interested in snapping him up.

In terms of attacking additions, Brentford and England striker Ivan Toney has been linked with a move to Newcastle, as they look to swoop in and pip Chelsea to his signature in the summer window, in what could be a significant signing. That may depend on whether Callum Wilson moves on or not, though.

Newcastle want 31-cap title winner

According to Sozcu Gazetesi [via Sport Witness], Newcastle have made "official contact" with Fenerbahce attacking midfielder Irfan Kahveci regarding a summer move to the club. They have joined Sevilla and Rennes in the race to sign the 28-year-old, whose current contract at the Turkish giants expires in the summer of 2025.

Kahveci could be a great option for Newcastle this summer, and while he may not be the world-renowned name that some supporters will crave in the coming months, he has plenty of pedigree to suggest that he would be a shrewd addition.

He has won 31 caps for Turkey at international level, scoring twice, and he has achieved even more at club level, winning the Turkish title with Basaksehir FK back in the 2019/20 season. For Fenerbahce, he has registered 56 goal contributions (29 goals and 27 assists) in 128 appearances, and this season has arguably been the most productive of his career to date.

Kahveci has scored 12 goals and chipped in with seven assists in the league in 2023/24, also averaging 1.6 key passes per game, outlining what a creative asset he could be for Newcastle.

Irfan Kahveci's league stats this season Total Appearances 30 Starts 21 Goals 12 Assists 7 Key passes per game 1.6 Shots per game 1.3 Pass completion rate 80.1%

If Bruno Guimaraes moves on this summer, as is still being rumoured despite his recent house purchase in Northumberland, the Fenerbahce ace could be viewed as a strong replacement, although he has been used in more of a right-sided role this season, meaning he may also be viewed as an upgrade on Miguel Almiron instead.

Ideally, though, Bruno will stay put at St James' Park for the foreseeable future, with Kahveci simply another name brought in to add further depth and quality to Eddie Howe's squad.