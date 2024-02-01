This time last year, Newcastle United were on course to finish inside the Premier League's top four and qualify for the Champions League. A year later, however, and the Magpies look unlikely to match that achievement and have endured a January transfer window to forget. So much so that their focus has already reportedly turned towards the summer.

Newcastle transfer news

It's been a month in which Newcastle's main focus has seemingly been on balancing the books, rather than welcoming reinforcements for Eddie Howe. This comes after reports revealed a loss of £155m over the last three seasons, creating concern over their ability to stay within the Premier League's profit and sustainability rules. As a result, the likes of Miguel Almiron, Callum Wilson and Kieran Trippier have all been linked with moves away, albeit without completing departures.

Rubbishing the rumours, Howe recently spoke about Wilson's potential exit, saying via The Metro: "Callum is 100 per cent committed just like Kieran [Trippier]. That is why I was surprised by the noise about Callum. He is currently injured. From his perspective and our perspective, there is nothing in it."

However, given that the former Bournemouth forward is now 31-years-old and struggling with injuries, the time to replace him for the long-term is on the horizon. And that's when the Magpies could welcome a Bundesliga target. According to Sport Bild, via Sport Witness, Newcastle are eyeing a move for Omar Marmoush, who is valued at €30m (£26m) by Eintracht Frankfurt.

In a battle against Tottenham Hotspur for the Egyptian, Newcastle are likely to hold off until the summer transfer window, when they could pursue a deal to land the forward. After a winter window to forget, it would certainly be a good way to get the Magpies' spending going again in the forthcoming summer transfer window.

"Superb" Marmoush can replace Wilson

If Newcastle are looking for a Wilson successor in the near future, then Marmoush should certainly be a leading candidate. The 24-year-old has enjoyed his best season yet in Germany, scoring 12 goals and assisting a further three in all competitions so far this season. Compared to Wilson's stats in league action, Marmoush also stands out.

Domestic league stats Omar Marmoush Callum Wilson Goals 7 7 Assists 3 1 Expected Goals 5.3 7.2 Key Passes 22 5 Progressive Carries 37 9

The stats show that Marmoush is arguably more well-rounded than Wilson, who is an out-and-out goalscorer. The numbers make Timo Schultz's praise for the Egyptian during his time at St Pauli no surprise. Schultz said, via St Pauli's official website: "It was a high-intensity game in which we played an active role – both on and off the ball. That’s what we set to do because we knew Kiel are a quality side when they have the ball. Omar had the chance to put it almost beyond doubt with an outstanding piece of play but unfortunately hit it straight at the keeper."

He then added: "I don’t need to say much about Omar, he’s an extremely agile player who is superb in attacking one-on-ones and has a good finish. I’d have had no objections if he’d rewarded himself with a second goal."