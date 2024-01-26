Much of Newcastle United's January transfer window has been centred around potential departures, as they look to balance the books and stay within the Premier League's profit and sustainability rules. However, into the final week of the winter window, the Magpies could turn their attention to a surprising reinforcement.

Newcastle transfer news

So far this month, and more so in the last week, we've seen Miguel Almiron heavily linked with a move to Saudi Arabia side Al-Shabab, Callum Wilson linked with a number of Premier League clubs in a deal worth £18m, and Kieran Trippier linked with a winter switch to Bundesliga champions Bayern Munich.

Yet, as the deadline approaches, none of the aforementioned stars have sealed an exit away from St James' Park. Instead, Eddie Howe could welcome a bargain transfer to reinforce his midfield.

According to Aaron Stokes, Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg is a name being discussed behind the scenes at St James' Park by Newcastle. The reporter told The Chronicle: "There's one name that has been bubbling away under the surface and that is Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg."

The Premier League's profit and sustainability rules state that clubs are only allowed to record a loss of £105m in the space of three seasons. Newcastle's loss in that time reportedly stands at £155m. And although investment into the women's team, charity foundation and academy don't count towards the final figure, PIF are certainly walking a fine line.

Given Hojbjerg's struggle for game time under Ange Postecoglou at Tottenham Hotspur, the Dane is certainly in need of a move away this month, and Newcastle could offer him exactly that. It's a deal that could suit the Magpies too, as they look to avoid spending big whilst still welcoming key additions.

"Important" Hojbjerg can provide short-term solution

With summer signing Sandro Tonali still serving his long-term ban for breaching betting rules and Joelinton now sidelined with a long-term injury, Newcastle have been left short on options in midfield. But that's where a player of Hojbjerg's experience can come in. The Denmark international is a player who has played on the biggest stage and one who has earned the praise of Postecoglou, despite falling down the pecking order.

Postecoglou said via The Independent: “I don’t think there was any time during the transfer window where I thought Pierre would move,” Postecoglou insisted. The discussions I had with him were that he was here and wanted to contribute, he wanted to be part of what we were building.

“It is obvious someone that has played regularly would have wanted to play more but ultimately our performances have been strong and he has had to bide his time. He has also been very important in a lot of the games that we’ve won late or had to shore up late. He has been one of the people who has helped us and it is not like he hasn’t contributed at all. He’s been a really important part for us."