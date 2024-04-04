Newcastle United have suffered a blow with the news that they could be outbid by just £1.7m for the signing of a defensive transfer target this summer.

Newcastle in need of defensive reinforcements

Eddie Howe must wonder what he's done to suffer such injury woes within his squad this season, with so many fitness issues playing a part in their struggles in the Premier League, certainly compared to last year's brilliance in the competition.

The heart of Newcastle's defence has been a major issue for much of the campaign, with Sven Botman their most important player in that area of the pitch, but missing big chunks of action. The Dutchman's season is over after suffering ACL damage recently, and he could even struggle to return before the end of the year.

Exactly the same applies to Jamaal Lascelles, who was forced off in last weekend's 4-3 win at home to West Ham, and it will be some time before he is back on the pitch. It leaves Howe with a dearth of options at centre-back between now and May, and even beyond the summer, highlighting the importance of bringing in reinforcements.

Sporting CP stars Goncalo Inacio and Ousmane Diomande have emerged as two standout options for Newcastle in the summer, with the pair both highly-rated young centre-backs with big futures.

It does look as though they have suffered a setback in their pursuit of one defender, however, following a new update.

Newcastle suffer Robin Le Normand blow

According to Mundo Deportivo [via Sport Witness], Newcastle are interested in signing Robin Le Normand from Real Sociedad, but could be outbid by Napoli.

The centre-back is seen as a target for the Magpies, but the reigning Serie A champions are willing to pay €32m (£27.4m) compared to Newcastle's expected attempt at €30m (£25.7m), potentially harming their chances of snapping him up.

Le Normand has a £51.4m release clause in his current deal, but Sociedad do seem open to negotiate that fee down a little. Missing out on the 27-year-old would be disappointing for Newcastle, especially by such a fine margin, but there is always the hope that the appeal of the Premier League ends up working in their favour.

Le Normand vs. Inacio vs. Diomande this season (league) Le Normand Inacio Diomande Appearances 23 24 20 Starts 22 20 20 Aerial duel wins per game 4 1.6 1.7 Tackles per game 1.1 1.4 1.7 Interceptions per game 1.0 0.9 0.6 Clearances per game 3.2 1.7 1.5 Pass completion rate 88.8% 88.3% 91.8%

He is an impressive performer for Sociedad, averaging four aerial duel wins per game in La Liga this season, as well as completing 88.8% of his passes, outlining his defensive quality and technical ability.

At 27, Le Normand also has a nice blend of experience and still having some years ahead of him, and in that respect he would come in as a more proven option than Inacio and Diomande, for example.

Either way, it is essential that at least one centre-back arrives at St James' Park this summer, considering the length of time Botman and Lascelles are out for.