Newcastle United are interested in signing an "incredible" player who Eddie Howe admires this summer, according to a fresh transfer update.

Newcastle transfer news

The Magpies are now looking at players who could come in at the end of the season, with numerous individuals linked with moves to the club recently. Atalanta midfielder Ederson has been backed to seal a switch to St James' Park, bringing a box-to-box presence to the team, as they look to "snatch" him away from his current club.

Exciting young Leeds United starlet Archie Gray is also considered an option for Newcastle, with the teenager wanted by a host of different top clubs.

Everton midfielder Amadou Onana continues to look like a primary target, too, and the most recent update regarding the Magpies' interest in him suggests that they are in pole position to get their man.

Newcastle want Lloyd Kelly

According to a new update from The Daily Mail, Newcastle and PIF are also keen on signing Bournemouth defender Lloyd Kelly in the summer transfer window, snapping him up for free in the process.

"Newcastle United are weighing up a summer deal for Bournemouth defender Lloyd Kelly. The 25-year-old is out of contract at the end of this season and is emerging as one of the most sought-after free agents of the summer. Kelly has put in a string of strong performances for Andoni Iraola's side so far this season, and has been courted by clubs both domestically and abroad.

"Newcastle were hampered by financial restrictions in January but will be free to buy again from July and are also assessing the market to see what bargains are available. Kelly fits that profile and is well known by manager Eddie Howe from his time in charge at Bournemouth."

It certainly looks as though Newcastle are genuinely interested in Kelly. This season, he has added 2.3 clearances per game across 13 Premier League appearances. The fact that Howe knows him so well as a player, and clearly rates him, is an immediate bonus, with the Magpies boss blown away with Kelly during his time at Bournemouth.

“Yeah, I think one of the great things about Lloyd when I first met him – I was blown away by how mature he was. How much mental capacity he had to want to improve and learn and to become the very best player that he can be."

Meanwhile, his ability to thrive as both a centre-back and a left-back could add extra depth defensively. At 25, he is still relatively young and can get better, and former Bournemouth manager Gary O'Neil had this to say about him last year:

"I thought Lloyd was incredible. Didn't have much time in between, and then came back today having not trained much, to play left back against one of the best wingers in the world. I thought he showed everything, the potential he has to be a top defender. I thought it was a very, very impressive performance against a top attacker.”I think he had a 12-week ankle injury followed by a six-week calf injury."

Kelly arriving on a free transfer also acts as a plus point, meaning if the move didn't work out it wouldn't have been a big financial risk, but there is no reason why he couldn't be a real success in a Magpies shirt.