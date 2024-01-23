Newcastle United are interested in signing an "outstanding" Premier League player, seeing him as a replacement for the expected departure of Miguel Almiron, according to an update from reliable journalist Luke Edwards.

Newcastle transfer news

It has the potential to be an extremely busy month at St James' Park, with new signings being rumoured and high-profile exits also possibly coming to fruition. Joelinton's long-term injury has further heightened the need for Eddie Howe to add to his midfield - he already has Sandro Tonali serving a 10-month ban - and a couple of Premier League players have been linked with moves to Newcastle. One of those is Everton star Amadou Onana, and the other is Bournemouth ace Philip Billing, both of whom could be good replacements but may be too expensive within the constraints of FFP.

Atalanta key man Ederson is another individual who has been backed to become a Magpies player, while Lazio centre-back Alessio Romagnoli is seen as someone who could bolster Howe's defence, while Sporting CP's Ousmane Diomande is also linked.

A host of current Newcastle heroes could move on, however, with Kieran Trippier and Callum Wilson linked with moves to Bayern Munich and Atletico Madrid respectively, and Miguel Almiron now closing in on a switch to Al-Shabab.

Newcastle want Morgan Gibbs-White

According to Edwards on X, Newcastle are interested in signing Morgan Gibbs-White from Nottingham Forest, looking at him as an Almiron replacement.

"Morgan Gibbs-White has been scouted extensively by #nufc and is a possible option to replacement for Miguel Almiron if he is sold to Saudi Arabia this month."

In Edwards' update for The Telegraph, he goes on to say that Gibbs-White was "hugely impressive in Forest’s 3-1 win over Newcastle on Boxing Day", but his current club are "likely to resist any bid" that comes his way.

The 23-year-old could be such an exciting addition by Newcastle if they manage to get a deal over the line in the January transfer window, considering how often he stands out as one of Forest's best players. This season, he has two goals and three assists to his name in the Premier League, and last time around, he chipped in with an impressive five and eight apiece.

Morgan Gibbs-White's Premier League stats this season Total Appearances 20 Starts 18 Goals 2 Assists 3 Key passes per game 1.8 Aerial duel wins per game 1.8 Tackles per game 1.3

Journalist Danny Jamieson hailed Gibbs-White last year after one particularly strong showing last season, saying he is "outstanding", while Poya Asbaghi, formerly the Barnsley manager, once echoed his thoughts after his side faced the midfielder during a loan spell at Sheffield United: "He's a really good player. I think Sheffield United have a lot of good players, but he is the most outstanding one."

It seems clear that Forest are desperate to keep hold of one of their most prized assets, so it isn't going to be easy for Newcastle to sign him this month. They should do all they can to acquire his signature, however, with so much more to come from a player who won the Under-17 World Cup with England in 2017, in a team that also featured the likes of Phil Foden and Jadon Sancho.