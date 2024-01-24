Highlights Newcastle's sale of Almiron will help them stay within Premier League's profit and sustainability rules.

The Magpies' next priority is finding a replacement for Almiron.

Antonio Nusa, an 18-year-old winger, has better end product than Almiron and could develop into a major upgrade for Eddie Howe.

With Miguel Almiron reportedly heading for the exit door in a winter switch to Saudi Arabia, Newcastle United have reportedly turned their attention towards a potential replacement, and could now hijack Tottenham Hotspur's own January move.

Newcastle transfer news

According to reports, Newcastle have reached a verbal agreement with Al-Shabab over the sale of Almiron. The deal could be worth up to £30m if the Magpies get their reported asking price. The deal should come as a huge boost for PIF, given their need to ensure that Newcastle stay within their means when it comes to the Premier League's profit and sustainability rules. With a reported loss of £155m over three seasons, which is over the Premier League's £105m limit, the Magpies were in danger of becoming limited with their spending, but the sale of Almiron should help solve that problem.

That said, the winger's exit will still leave a gaping hole in Eddie Howe's squad in a problem that must be fixed before the end of the month. And that could see the Magpies make a late move to hijack Spurs' winter move to sign Antonio Nusa. According to Pete O'Rourke of Football Insider, PIF and Newcastle have held internal talks over hijacking a deal to sign Nusa in the next seven days, "plotting" to beat Spurs to his signature.

Previous reports suggested that the Lilywhites were closing in on a deal to sign the Club Brugge winger, but a fresh update has indicated that those at St James' Park could now foil the North London club's transfer plan. It would be some twist if Newcastle were to land the young Norway international ahead of Spurs, given how they first reportedly took the initiative in the race to sign Nusa.

"Electric" Nusa would be a major upgrade on Almiron

Despite being just 18-years-old, Nusa's stats show that he's already outperforming Almiron and would be a major upgrade on the Saudi-bound winger. At such a young age too, the only way is up for the Club Brugge man, who has left many impressed this season. When compared to Almiron, Nusa has more progressive caries per 90, more assists, the same number of goals and over double the amount of successful take-ons, even though he's started 12 less games than the current Newcastle man.

With just a week remaining in the transfer window, Newcastle could strike to instantly land a player who would not only replace Almiron but excel in a role that the winger has struggled in at times so far this season. Whether it be at Spurs, Club Brugge or Newcastle, Nusa is certainly one to watch.