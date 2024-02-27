Newcastle United are reportedly willing to pay the big-money release clause of a "very interesting" player this summer, with other Premier League clubs also in the mix.

Newcastle transfer news

The Magpies and PIF have been linked with a number of players in recent weeks, as Eddie Howe looks to bolster his squad at the end of the season. That's assuming the Englishman is still in charge at St James' Park at that point, however, with pressure growing on him after some poor results, and Sporting CP manager Ruben Amorim is seen as an option to replace him.

One individual who has been linked with sealing a switch to Newcastle is Juventus and Italy winger Federico Chiesa, who could be such an exciting addition to their attack if they get a deal over the line.

Meanwhile, a move for versatile Barcelona defender Jules Kounde has also been mooted, as Newcastle look to bring in younger players, at a time when members of the back-line such as Kieran Trippier, Fabian Schar and Dan Burn are all in their 30s.

The Magpies have reportedly sent scouts to watch exciting young Boca Juniors midfielder Kevin Zenon in action, too, so they certainly aren't without options ahead of the summer transfer window.

Newcastle willing to pay Takefusa Kubo's release clause

According to a report from Spain [via Caught Offside], Newcastle are willing to pay Takefusa Kubo's €60m (£51.3m) release clause at Real Sociedad this summer, seeing him as a great option to sign.

Real Madrid are also in the picture, however, hovering ominously as they look to build a stunning squad in the coming years - one that could have the likes of Kylian Mbappe and Alphonso Davies added to it. The Japan international was originally at the club before leaving to join Sociedad, with a return possibly on the cards.

Fellow Premier League giants Manchester United, Liverpool, Arsenal, and Manchester City are also mentioned as well, highlighting Kubo's reputation.

Takefusa Kubo's La Liga statistics Total Appearances 150 Goals 22 Assists 17

The Japanese could be such an exciting signing by Newcastle if they can beat others to his signature in the summer, with the 22-year-old registering 10 goal contributions (seven goals and three assists) in 19 La Liga starts this season. In fact, even footballing great and former Madrid manager Zinedine Zidane has spoken highly of him in the past, saying:

"I think he’s having a good season. He’s playing a lot and that’s what we all wanted. He is a very interesting player, for the present and the future. I’m happy he’s doing well. Of course, if he were to stay at home tomorrow then that’d be better."

sm

It may not be easy for Newcastle to get their man, but the funds could be there for PIF to spend big, as the Magpies' owners look to mean business. Kubo is a right-sided forward who can also turn out in central attacking areas, so he could represent a different option to the players currently available, linking effectively with those around him.