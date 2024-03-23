Newcastle United owners PIF are reportedly using their connections to help complete the signing of an "incredible" player in the summer transfer window.

Newcastle transfer news

The Magpies have been linked with numerous new signings in recent weeks as Eddie Howe aims to avoid a repeat of what has been an underwhelming season at St James' Park.

One such figure who has emerged as a summer target for Newcastle is RB Leipzig star Benjamin Sesko, who is considered a potential replacement for Callum Wilson, who could depart once this season reaches its conclusion.

At the other end of the pitch, Juventus centre-back Gleison Bremer is reportedly being viewed as a strong option to come in, especially with Sven Botman now facing months on the sidelines after suffering a devastating ACL injury and possibly not even featuring for the rest of this year.

In the middle of the park, another Juve player, Adrien Rabiot, is being looked at by the Magpies, with the Frenchman out of contract at the Serie A giants in the summer. The hope is that Newcastle retain the services of Bruno Guimaraes, but if he does move on, the Frenchman could be seen as an ideal replacement.

PIF eyeing Newcastle move for "incredible" ace

According to a fresh claim from Football Transfers, Newcastle are interested in signing Feyenoord left-back Quilindschy Hartman this summer, with PIF trying to make their influence shine through.

The report states that left-back is a "key area that Eddie Howe wishes to strengthen", and the fact that the Magpies have youngster Yankuba Minteh on loan at Feyenoord means that they have a "good relationship" with the Dutch side - something seen as potentially "significant" should they push for a deal.

Not only that, but the update goes on to say that Hartman's qualities are "said to be perfect for Premier League football", with the defender "extremely rapid, a tenacious tackler, and possesses unbelievable stamina and energy that enable him to cover the left flank for the entirety of the 90 minutes."

All of this points towards the 22-year-old being a fantastic signing for Newcastle this summer, with so many attributes in his game, not to mention still being a young player. Scout Antonio Mango has hailed him as "incredible" in the past, and he could be viewed as an upgrade on Dan Burn, as well as a more natural left-back.

This season, Hartman has picked up five assists in 25 appearances for Feyenoord in the Eredivisie, also winning an average of 1.8 tackles per game, showing that he can be an attacking threat but also a solid defender. He is also now a four-cap Netherlands international, scoring once for his country in that time.

At 22, there is still so much more to come from the Dutchman, and if Newcastle could acquire his signature, using the PIF's influence in the process, it could prove to be a superb long-term piece of business.