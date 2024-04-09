Newcastle United are reportedly interested in signing an "outstanding" Championship star this summer, but two huge clubs are providing competition for his signature.

Newcastle eyeing more attackers

There have been so many reasons for the Magpies' struggles throughout the 2023/24 season, from injuries to limp performances in both the Premier League and the Champions League. Eddie Howe's side have disappointed overall, but it's certainly fair to suggest they need a larger squad to stand a fighting chance.

While various areas of the pitch will likely be focused on when it comes to reinforcements, adding to the attack is of the utmost importance. This season, both Alexander Isak and Callum Wilson have found themselves sidelined too often through injury, while Harvey Barnes has also been absent for long periods and Miguel Almiron could leave the club this summer.

In Isak, Newcastle have a fantastic player who can become a genuine superstar at St James' Park, but on the flip side, Wilson could follow Almiron out the exit door and no longer represents the future.

In terms of long-term signings, Peterborough United youngster Ricky-Jade Jones has been linked with a move to the Magpies in the summer window, with the youngster compared to Usain Bolt because of his electric pace, running the 100m in just 10.9 seconds.

Newcastle have also been backed to sign more proven attacking stars, however, with Eintracht Frankfurt forward Omar Marmoush considered an option for Howe's men. The 25-year-old has 10 goals in 21 Bundesliga starts this season, also adding six assists.

Newcastle want to sign "outstanding" attacker

According to a new report from Football Transfers, Newcastle are battling to sign Leeds United ace Crysencio Summerville in the summer transfer window, as the Whites look to extend his stay at Elland Road. The Magpies are not the only big club believed to be in the mix to sign him, however, with Liverpool and AC Milan also name-checked as possible suitors.

Summerville has arguably been the Championship's standout player this season, with his relentless numbers playing a key role in Leeds being third in the table and right in the mix for automatic promotion.

The 22-year-old has 25 goal contributions (17 goals and eight assists) in 38 league appearances to date, while Whites manager Daniel Farke had lauded him in recent months, saying he is both a "baller" and an "outstanding creative player".

Summerville could remain at Leeds if they secure promotion to the Premier League next month, but the report says that it is "not a guarantee that he will stay" at Elland Road even if they go up, and the thought of moving to Newcastle could appeal greatly to him.

Crysencio Summerville's Championship stats this season Total Appearances 38 Starts 36 Goals 17 Assists 8 Shots per game 3.1 Key passes per game 2.7 Dribbles per game 2.4

Granted, Liverpool and Milan are also mouthwatering prospects, but it could be argued that the Dutchman has more chance of featuring prominently at St James', which could give them the edge.