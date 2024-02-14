After failing to reinforce the squad during the January transfer window, Newcastle United could be gearing up for a summer of big-money arrivals once again under PIF. The Magpies were fearful of breaching the Premier League's Financial Fair Play rules last month due to their reported losses of £155m, but when the summer window swings open, they may be in a position to spend again.

Newcastle transfer news

With the summer transfer window only a matter of months away, Newcastle's attention away from the action at St James' Park has turned towards reinforcements. Already, names such as Amadou Onana have been mentioned again, alongside Bournemouth's Lloyd Kelly, who is set to be a free agent this summer upon the expiry of his current contract.

Meanwhile, reports suggest that the Magpies are keen to sign another top striker to compete with Alexander Isak and the injury-prone Callum Wilson, who has suffered another minor setback recently.

Given Wilson's increasing injury concerns, it's no surprise to see Newcastle linked with another forward. According to Calcio Mercato, Newcastle are in pole position to sign Albert Gudmundsson alongside fellow Premier League side Tottenham Hotspur, due to the lure of England's top flight and the duo's ability to meet higher salary demands.

Genoa manager Alberto Gilardino refused to sell Gudmundsson in the January window, but a €35m (£30m) offer could see the forward depart in the summer, amid interest from the aforementioned English clubs and Serie A giants Juventus. After an impressive season in Italy, Gudmundsson may well have done enough to earn a big move.

"Devastating" Gudmundsson can replace Wilson

With Wilson now 31-years-old and struggling to stay fit for prolonged periods, it won't be long before Newcastle will be forced to find a replacement. And that's where Gudmundsson could come in for Eddie Howe. The Genoa forward has enjoyed an unbelievably clinical campaign in front of goal and, at 26-years-old, still has plenty of time to step things up even more, especially if he completes a move to the Premier League.

Stats (via FBref) Albert Gudmundsson Callum Wilson Goals 9 7 Assists 2 1 Expected Goals 4.6 7.2 Key Passes 56 7

What stands out most from Gudmundsson's stats is his expected goals (xG). The Genoa man has overperformed his xG by nearly double, with nine goals from 4.6 expected, and he wasn't far off that sort of record last season either, nabbing 11 goals from 8.3 expected based on the quality of his chances. In fact, he ranks in the bottom one percent of players in Europe's big five leagues for non-penalty xG, but is in the 41st percentile for actually putting it in the net, suggesting his end product could explode in a superior team who create more chances.

The Newcastle target has also earned deserved praise from former AS Roma midfielder Kevin Strootman, who told Il Secolo XIX via Football Italia: “They used to say that if Salah was more clinical, he would be playing for Liverpool, and that is exactly what happened. All joking aside, Gudmundsson is a devastating player and also an exemplary professional."