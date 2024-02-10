Newcastle United are now thought to be in pole position to sign a Premier League star this summer, according to a new update.

Newcastle’s January transfer window

The Magpies and PIF were quit in the winter market, failing to make a senior signing for Eddie Howe’s side. There was one incoming, though, with youngster Alfie Harrison completing a move to Newcastle from Manchester City.

However, the club didn’t lose any of their senior stars, despite the likes of Kieran Trippier, Callum Wilson and Miguel Almiron all being heavily linked with a St James’ Park exit. Javier Manquillo did seal a move away, whereas Isaac Hayden also left on loan.

Talking about the club’s financial situation last month, Howe said: “Keeping the squad intact, as the manager, and trying to produce a team to win games would be the one (preference) for me.

“But we are guardians of the club's future and we want to make the right decisions for the club's future and for FFP. We don't want to breach FFP. That is where I will support the decisions that are made for the long term and that will benefit the club.”

Then asked if the club could have a 'war chest' in the summer by remaining quiet in January, Howe added: “Certainly not. I don't think there is such a thing now with FFP. The 'war chest' days are gone. Every club is doing what we're doing. The market is different this year. It's a totally different January to 12 months ago. The summer may well be the same, in the sense that it's a different way of doing transfer business now for football clubs.”

Despite this, there has been plenty of speculation over a move for Everton star Amadou Onana, with Newcastle chiefs wowed by the midfielder, and a new update has emerged.

According to Football Insider journalist Pete O’Rourke, it is Newcastle and PIF who are leading the race to sign Onana, who has also been linked with Arsenal. The Magpies are in pole position for the Belgian, who Everton value at £60m.

The 22-year-old has been a regular in Sean Dyche’s side this season and has impressed in a number of Toffees matches in the top flight.

Amadou Onana's best Premier League games for Everton - 23/24 WhoScored Burnley 0-2 Everton 8.52/10 Everton 3-0 Bournemouth 7.69/10 Brentford 1-3 Everton 7.42/10 Luton 1-2 Everton 7.33/10 West Ham 0-1 Everton 7.30/10

He’s also come in for praise from Roberto Martinez, with the former Belgium manager saying in 2022:

"He's a really exciting footballer. I know sometimes when we speak about players it's very difficult to measure potential. We're talking about a 20-year-old boy that is probably one of the most talented young players at that age in European football. That's how excited we are in Belgium.

"He's already played in two major leagues in Germany and France, he joined Lille for a big fee and nothing is going to faze him to go into a new project after a big transfer fee. He has the physicality and the presence of a player Everton fans know very well - a Marouane Fellaini type. I can understand the excitement around Everton, this is one of the most exciting prospects in European football at this time."