Newcastle United are reportedly among the "favourites" to snap up Bayer Leverkusen winger Moussa Diaby during the summer transfer window.

Is Diaby having a good season?

The 23-year-old is part of a Leverkusen squad currently thriving under Xabi Alonso, proving to be an important figure. This season, he has scored nine goals and registered six assists in 26 Bundesliga appearances, as well as three goal contributions in the Europa League, helping them reach the quarter-finals of the competition.

Diaby's performances have understandably caught the eye of a number of clubs across Europe, with a summer departure potentially on the cards. The Frenchman's current deal expires in the summer of 2025 and it could be that the best chance for Leverkusen to receive big money for his services is at the end of this season.

With Newcastle looking for a memorable summer in the transfer market, more attacking firepower is perhaps required in their squad - particularly with a European campaign next season looking likely - and the Leverkusen star could be just the man to help solve that issue.

Are Newcastle signing Moussa Diaby?

According to SportBILD (via Sport Witness), the Magpies are "among the favourites" to acquire Diaby's signature this summer, seeing him as an exciting option to add more quality in the final third. A number of top clubs are believed to be "getting serious" about signing him, with the player himself also claiming that "it’s fun when many clubs are interested in you".

It is stated that Newcastle were keen on bringing in Diaby during the January transfer window, but a move failed to materialise at that point. Anthony Gordon's struggles are mentioned in the report, having "failed" to make an impression so far - he is yet to get a goal or an assist in seven Premier League appearances, suggesting that Diaby would be considered an upgrade on the former Everton man.

We think Diaby could be a great signing for Newcastle, with his end product speaking for itself this season, while nine caps for a star-studded France team also outlines his pedigree. He has been hailed as "incredibly dangerous" by Freiburg coach Christian Streich, and his overall record of 94 goal contributions (48 goals and 46 assists) in 162 appearances for Leverkusen is highly impressive.

At 23, he also has his best years ahead of him, meaning he could be an immediate key man as well as a future potential superstar at St James' Park.

All things considered, we feel there is every reason for Eddie Howe to splash the cash on the winger this summer.