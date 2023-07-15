Newcastle United have so far failed to agree a fee with Southampton defender Tino Livramento over a summer move, according to a fresh update.

What is the latest Tino Livramento transfer news?

The 20-year-old is one of many highly rated English right-backs currently, in an area where the likes of Trent Alexander-Arnold, Reece James, Kyle Walker and Kieran Trippier have all been such influential players for their respective clubs.

Livramento may have seen his progress hampered a little recently because of an anterior cruciate ligament injury, but a bright future is still expected for him, with the youngster making 34 appearances for Saints since arriving from Chelsea.

Indeed, former Southampton boss Ruben Selles previously labelled the defender "perfect" amid the club's relegation battle last term, citing his importance to the club and bemoaning the fact he didn't have more time to coach him due to his injury.

With Southampton suffering relegation from the Premier League to the Championship last season, they are going to find it hard to keep hold of some of their most prized assets, of which Livramento is arguably one.

Newcastle have been linked with a move for the £8,000-a-week defender numerous times recently, seeing him as a possible long-term replacement for Trippier, and someone who could end up being a mainstay of the team for many years to come.

A new update has now emerged regarding Livramento's future, however, and it suggests that a summer move to St James' Park is struggling to come to fruition.

Could Newcastle still sign Tino Livramento?

According to Football Insider, Newcastle are struggling to reach an agreement with Southampton over the signing of Livramento, despite clearly wanting to snap him up:

"Newcastle have been unable to agree a deal for Tino Livramento as Southampton’s asking price is too steep, sources have told Football Insider. The Magpies are interested in the Englishman, and have registered their interest in signing him before the end of the transfer window."

This is a blow for Newcastle considering what a fine prospect Livramento is, with Theo Walcott once claiming he possessed an "aura" about him despite his tender years, adding, "he's not as shy and timid around the place, he's got a bit more of a presence."

He is currently a five-cap England Under-21 international, and will no doubt hope to make it as a senior international eventually, and while his aforementioned knee injury could be a concern if he was older, his age means that he has every chance of reaching his potential as a top-level footballer.

Granted, it doesn't look as though the Magpies will be signing Livramento as things stand, but the situation could change quickly, and the fact that they are still pushing to sign him does suggest that there is still life in the saga.

The Southampton man could be such a shrewd signing in terms of being Trippier's natural successor at right-back, initially coming in as a squad option but eventually maturing into a trusted starter. The hope is that he pushes for a move and Saints eventually soften their stance, allowing him to move on and become a new hero on Tyneside.