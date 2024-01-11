Out of the Champions League, out of the Carabao Cup and sitting ninth in the Premier League, Newcastle United's hopes of replicating last season's success have so far crashed and burned. But the January transfer window could fix that.

The Magpies must make up for a disappointing summer transfer window, which failed to have any lasting impact on Eddie Howe's side. With European and domestic football to balance, the former Bournemouth boss predictably struggled to find fresh options within his squad when injuries piled up.

Looking to get things right this time around, reports suggest that Newcastle are among the sides to have been informed about the availability of one particular European gem, who has already showcased his talents against Manchester United.

Newcastle transfer news

Out of Newcastle's summer arrivals, only Tino Livramento is having the desired impact, with Sandro Tonali serving a 10-month ban for breaching betting rules, Harvey Barnes injured and Lewis Hall out-of-favour under Howe.

Meanwhile, those who have been fit have hardly been firing, handing those at St James' Park an uninspiring side to work with as of late. Perhaps seeking what could prove to be a crucial spark, Newcastle could yet solve their problem in the form of a future star, however.

According to HITC, Newcastle have been informed about the availability of Roony Bardghji. The Copenhagen winger, still only 18-years-old, has impressed this season and stole the headlines with the winning goal in a 4-3 thriller against Manchester United in the Champions League group stages.

Attracting the interest of Newcastle, Tottenham Hotspur, Aston Villa and Brentford as a result, Copenhagen have reportedly placed a £20m price tag on their teenager if they are to sanction his departure this month. With a busy race for his signature and a fair low price tag, the winger could be one to keep an eye on.

Why "unreal" Bardghji is a future star

If Newcastle want to become a consistent competitor at the top of England's top flight, then they must find a standout star to build Howe's side around. And Bardghji could be that player. At 18, he's already made his mark against Manchester United and he's only likely to get even better as he earns more moments in the spotlight.

For just a reported £20m too, Newcastle could land a bargain for the ages this month and one that Football Talent Scout's Jacek Kulig is certainly a fan of.

Bardghji's stats have backed up his potential so far this season too. The young winger has scored 11 goals in 30 appearances in all competitions, a stunning return for a teenager playing his first full term in senior football. It begs the question as to just how clinical he will be once he realises his potential and matures both physically and mentally, so Magpies fans may hope that process takes place on Tyneside.