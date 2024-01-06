Outside of the top four and struggling to get results in the Premier League this season, Newcastle United are in desperate need of some good news in the January transfer window. PIF must strengthen Eddie Howe's squad if they are to revive their campaign and qualify for at least the Europa League come May. But with the transfer window open, they must also be wary of losing some key players without the promise of Champions League action.

With that said, reports suggest that one top European club are willing to make a major offer to sign one Newcastle star, whose exit would leave a gaping hole in Howe's side at St James' Park.

Newcastle transfer news

The last thing that Newcastle need is for a top player to leave the club this month, given their recent form. The Magpies have lost three consecutive Premier League games, which has included defeats against relegation candidates Luton Town and Nottingham Forest, before being convincingly beaten by Liverpool.

Add a major exit onto that form and Newcastle could find themselves languishing in mid-table come May, especially if one European giant get their way in the transfer window this month.

According to ESPN, Paris Saint-Germain have made Bruno Guimaraes their top target in the January transfer window. The Ligue 1 champions could be boosted by the fact that the midfielder's agent, Giuliano Bertolucci, recently worked with the club in their deals to sign Lucas Beraldo and Gabriel Moscardo.

With Guimaraes' release clause sitting at a reported £100m, it remains to be seen whether PSG will splash the cash to welcome the Brazilian, but given that money is rarely an obstacle for them, Newcastle could be in danger of losing one of their best players. As the transfer window progresses, Guimaraes will certainly be one to keep an eye on.

Newcastle can't afford to lose "magnificent" Bruno

If Newcastle want to progress into a club consistently competing for a place in the Premier League's top four, then keeping hold of a player like Guimaraes is a must. The Brazilian was at the heart of their Champions League qualification last season and could be vital to the Magpies turning their current campaign around.

Guimaraes' stats certainly make for impressive reading. The former Lyon man is in the 88th percentile for progressive passes and 91st percentile for take-ons completed when compared to midfielders in Europe's top five leagues via FBref.

It's no surprise that Newcastle boss Howe is a fan of his star man, previously saying: “Yes, they love him and rightly so after today’s performance. He was magnificent in every discipline of the game. I think the biggest compliment I could give him is that on 95 minutes, with tired legs, for sure, for him – he’s getting used to the Premier League – but he’s managed to get himself in the box to score that header.”

At the halfway point, Newcastle will now hope to keep hold of Guimaraes amid interest from PSG, but it could be quite the battle for the Premier League side.