Newcastle United are eyeing a move to bring an overseas forward to the Premier League in January, according to a fresh report.

Newcastle out of Europe

On Wednesday evening, Eddie Howe’s side suffered a 2-1 defeat to AC Milan in the Champions League, and with Paris Saint-Germain having secured a draw against Borussia Dortmund, the black and white stripes crashed out of all European competitions.

PIF will know that having also failed to qualify for the Europa League, it’s possible that some of their transfer targets may view them as a less attractive project in the New Year, but regardless, that may not stop the hierarchy from wanting to try and bring some big talents to St. James’ Park.

Over the summer, Juventus' left-winger Samuel Iling-Junior was a player who chiefs were monitoring, alongside Manchester City and Chelsea, but a deal failed to come to fruition before the deadline, with the forward staying put at the Allianz Stadium.

Tottenham Hotspur are reported to be in pole position to secure the services of the 20-year-old, but before Ange Postecoglou’s side get too comfortable knowing that they are leading the race, Magpies owners PIF are looking to hijack a switch in the new year.

Newcastle interested in Iling-Junior

According to Italian outlet Corriere Dello Sport (via Sport Witness), Newcastle are keen on Iling-Junior ahead of January. Juventus have already “mandated some agents” in the hope that they will receive offers for their starlet, and due to the fact that he is “certainly liked” by his several admirers in the top-flight, a bid may end up being tabled.

Massimiliano Allegri’s side are reportedly looking to receive between €20-25m (£17-21m) for the attacker, so this could be one to keep an eye on in the coming weeks.

Iling-Junior is a "machine" in the final third

Since the start of his career, Iling-Junior has posted 44 contributions, 23 assists and 21 goals, from 114 appearances, showing how much of a positive impact he can make in the opposition’s area, but he’s also comfortable playing in a few other areas of the pitch (Transfermarkt - Iling-Junior statistics).

England’s youth international has been deployed in four different positions over the grass following his arrival on the professional scene, including out wide on both the left and right flanks alongside two roles in the midfield, making him a useful option to have in the building should any unexpected injuries occur.

Positions Played In Number Of Appearances (Transfermarkt) Left Winger 59 Left Midfield 23 Right Winger 7 Central Midfield 1

Eurosport’s Michele Neri has dubbed the left-footed forward a “machine” for what he’s capable of achieving when at such a young age, and there’s a chance that the club could hold a small advantage in this particular race over their fellow competitors in Spurs.

Iling-Junior shares the same representative, CAA Base Ltd, as Kieran Trippier (Newcastle agents), so this existing connection that his management have to Howe’s side could hand the board an edge should they go all out to try and get this deal across the line in January.