Newcastle United could sell a "unique" St James' Park hero in the January transfer window, following a fresh update from journalist Ben Jacobs.

Newcastle set to lose key players due to FFP

The Magpies have experienced a worrying period in the transfer market, with rumours of key outgoing players dominating news of potential incoming signings instead. Kieran Trippier's future has been a major talking point in recent days, with Bayern Munich keen on snapping up the 33-year-old before the end of the month. He is thought to be open to the idea of joining the reigning Bundesliga champions, although PIF do not appear keen to sell.

Meanwhile, striker Callum Wilson has been linked with a move to Atletico Madrid in January, and while the Magpies have rejected the La Liga side's advances to date, it is another piece of business that could be completed in the coming weeks.

There has even been a recent rumour suggesting that Newcastle could be forced to sell both Bruno Guimaraes and Alexander Isak in the near future, in order to comply with Financial Fair Play (FFP) regulations, and now yet another player is on the chopping block.

Miguel Almiron set to leave Newcastle

Taking to X on Monday, Jacobs claimed that Miguel Almiron is now set to leave Newcastle this month, with an agreement reached with Al-Shabab.

"Exclusive: Al-Shabab and Newcastle have reached a provisional agreement over Miguel Almiron. It's understood Almiron is open to the move, but the deal is not done yet."

This is a strange period for Newcastle fans to cope with, considering so many of their recent heroes are being linked with quickfire exits from St James'. Almiron is a player who it would be very sad to see move on this month, considering he has overcome a tough start to life with the Magpies, maturing into a key attacker player over time.

He scored 11 times in the Premier League last season, and while only three have come his way this term to date, he remains an important figure. Eddie Howe is clearly a big admirer of the 29-year-old, saying of him earlier in the campaign:

"He’s (Almiron) a unique footballer. I don’t think there’s anyone better at doing what he does – all energy, all action. I’d like to see his physical stats today because I’m sure they’d be through the roof. The quality he showed with his finish was very reminiscent of some of the goals he scored last year. It’s a great return to form for Miggy – he’s such an important player for us."

Newcastle's financial position does seemingly mean that sales are going to have to be made in January, and while Almiron still offers a huge amount to this side, he could be more expendable than the likes of Bruno and Isak, for example, with the pair both younger and more instrumental moving forward.

The hope is that nobody moves on, of course, with a number of exits acting as a blow to the Magpies' hopes of finishing in the European places, but the situation may be out of their hands.