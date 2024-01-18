Highlights Sandro Tonali's ban has left Newcastle lacking options in midfield, but reports suggest Eddie Howe may have found a replacement for the Italian.

After Sandro Tonali was hit with a lengthy ban earlier this season for breaching betting rules, Newcastle United were left short on options in midfield and have paid the price ever since.

Where Newcastle stand on transfers and FFP

It won't be an easy transfer window for Newcastle when it comes to finding incomings, given their Financial Fair Play situation. According to The Guardian, Newcastle may have to sell players before they can welcome further big-money incomings this month. This comes as a result of the Premier League's profit and sustainability rules, which state that clubs are allowed to report a loss of £105m over a three-year period. Newcastle's loss reportedly sits above that, but investment in the women's team, charity foundation and academy don't play a part, leaving them within the guidelines.

Speaking on the situation, the Magpies' chief executive Darren Eales said, via The Guardian: “If we’re going to get to where we want to get to, at times, it’s necessary to trade your players. It’s a counterintuitive part of the PSR system that there is an incentive to trade players if you want to reinvest.”

That said, there could still be some room for reinforcements this month, which could include a defensive midfielder. According to Tutto Mercato Web, Newcastle have made contact to sign Ederson and are even ready to make an important offer. Atalanta, however, have made it clear that their player is not for sale this month unless they can find a replacement quickly, which is unlikely.

Newcastle's head scout Steve Nickson was reportedly in attendance to watch Ederson in Atalanta's victory over Frosinone recently, but may be forced to wait until the summer before he can potentially see the Brazilian lining up at St James' Park.

"Strong" Ederson would be an upgrade on Longstaff

Even though Newcastle may have to wait until the summer to land Ederson, he is a player who is more than worth the wait. Now 24-years-old, the Atalanta man should be entering his best years, making a move to the Premier League potentially better timed than ever, should the Magpies push on and secure his signature. Ederson's stats show that he'd be a major upgrade on Sean Longstaff for Newcastle too.

Player Progressive Carries Progressive Passes Tackles Won Blocks Interceptions Ederson 21 124 32 27 27 Sean Longstaff 8 71 12 22 7

Looking at the numbers, it's no surprise that South American football expert Tim Vickery has been so full of praise when speaking to Sky Sports about Ederson. Vickery said: "24-years-old, strong, well-built central midfielder. Strong on the ball, versatile, box-to-box. Strong personality as well. The first time I remember him was his professional debut really.

"He was thrown in the deep end in a big team called Cruzeiro, who were really on the slide. They were relegated in dreadful form and even in this bad context, he stood out, so a lot of virtues."