Newcastle United are preparing to submit a £42.6m offer for a "great talent" currently at one of Europe's best teams this summer, according to a fresh transfer claim.

Newcastle transfer news

The Magpies will want to build on what is already a strong squad at the end of the season, as they look to push on in 2024/25, getting back into the Champions League in the process.

Centre-back looks an important position to add to in the coming months, not least because Sven Botman and Jamaal Lascelles could be out for most of the year with ACL injuries. A defender who has been constantly linked with a move to Newcastle in recent times is Ousmane Diomande, who has proven to be a key figure for Sporting CP, guiding them towards Primeira Liga title glory.

Crystal Palace centre-back Marc Guehi is another name who has been thrown into the mix, and in the same report, Inter Milan midfielder Nicolo Barella and Bayern Munich star Leroy Sane have been mentioned as options further up the pitch.

There is certainly a need for attacking reinforcements, too, especially if the likes of Miguel Almiron and Callum Wilson move on, and Ivan Toney has emerged as an option for the Magpies, with Chelsea also interested in snapping him up. The England international may want a move to a bigger club this summer, and he could thrive for Eddie Howe's side, having scored 36 goals in 82 Premier League appearances.

Newcastle want to sign "great talent"

According to Defensa Central [via Sport Witness], Newcastle are "ready" to splash out €50m (£42.6m) on Real Madrid star Arda Guler this summer, too, with PIF not messing around ahead of the next window.

The 19-year-old moved to the La Liga champions from Fenerbahce last year, but he has found minutes hard to come by, with just one start in the league coming his way, and only six appearances in the competition overall.

Considering how highly-rated Guler is, he could be a spectacular signing by Newcastle, coming in as a young player with an enormous amount of potential. Madrid boss Carlo Ancelotti heaped praise on the £86,000-a-week ace earlier in the season, saying: "He made a move of great skill. He is a great talent, he has improved a lot, and he plays with more intensity now. He has a future here, no doubt about it."

Admittedly, there is every chance that Madrid want to keep hold of the Turk, with his lack of minutes partly down to age, so Newcastle may have to make a move to St James' Park sound extremely appealing to have any chance of getting him.

The fact that the Magpies are even being linked with such a gifted player says a lot about the strides made under Howe and PIF, and while this season has been a disappointing one, signing footballers of Guler's calibre will only help take them to the next level.