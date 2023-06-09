An update has emerged on Newcastle United and their plans to bolster their midfield options in the upcoming summer transfer window...

What's the latest on Romeo Lavia to Newcastle?

According to The Telegraph, the Mapgies are eyeing up a possible swoop to sign Southampton central midfielder Romeo Lavia ahead of the 2023/24 campaign.

Dan Ashworth and Eddie Howe are said to be exploring potential deals to improve their squad by snapping up gems from the teams that were relegated from the Premier League this season.

The Daily Mail recently reported that the Saints are expected to demand a fee of up to £50m for the Belgian talent despite being knocked down to the Championship.

Would Romeo Lavia be a success at Newcastle?

Howe could finally unlock the best of Bruno Guimaraes' attacking talents in the middle of the park by securing a deal for Lavia as the 19-year-old could enjoy great success as a holding midfielder at St James' Park.

The former Manchester City gem enjoyed a strong first season in professional football in spite of Southampton's relegation and bringing in a player with his defensive attributes in the No 6 role would allow the manager to push the Brazilian ace further up the pitch.

In the 2022/23 campaign, the current Toon star made 36 appearances as a defensive midfielder and only one in a No 8 position, which resulted in four goals and two 'big chances' created in the Premier League.

Whereas, nine of his starts came as an eight in 2021/22 and the maestro produced four goals and three 'big chances' created for his teammates.

These statistics suggest that Guimaraes' attacking output was stunted in 2022/23 because of his need to play in a deeper position in the midfield

Lavia, meanwhile, played 22 times as a defensive midfielder this season for Southampton and the "diamond" - as he was dubbed by talent scout Jacek Kulig - could provide protection to the back four and allow the Brazil international to have more of an impact in the final third.

The Saints star, who was hailed as "exciting" by journalist Dan George, ranks in the top 29% or higher for tackles, interceptions, and blocks per 90 amongst his positional peers in the men's top five leagues over the last 365 days, which suggests that the teenager excels at cutting out opposition attacks on a regular basis and may yet only improve given his age.

He could play at the base of Howe's midfield and provide the likes of Guimaraes, Joelinton, and Joe Willock a platform from which they can build their attacks from, as they would have an excellent defensive presence behind them to sweep up and stop the opposition from creating chances.