Newcastle United hold concrete interest in signing Watford striker Joao Pedro this summer, according to a recent report from Football Insider.

Will Newcastle sign a striker this summer?

Since returning from injury, Alexander Isak has hit a rich vein of form for Newcastle, scoring five goals in his last five Premier League games, though Eddie Howe is still running the rule over new strikers for the summer transfer window.

Marcus Thuram is one target for the Magpies, and they have recently been handed a boost in the race for his signature, as the Borussia Monchengladbach man is said to have rejected a contract offer from Inter Milan.

Goncalo Ramos has also been linked with a move to St James' Park - however, it has now been reported that any potential suitor will now need to fork out €120m (£105m) in order to win the race for the Benfica forward.

There are more affordable options available, however, with Football Insider claiming Newcastle have a concrete interest in signing Watford striker Pedro, who they have tried to sign before.

The Magpies had a £30m offer rejected for the 21-year-old last summer, but they are still said to be keen, and have been closely monitoring him throughout the current campaign.

The starlet is regarded as a top talent, with the versatility required to play in a number of different roles at the top level, and another bid appears to be on the cards this summer.

Would Joao Pedro be a good signing for Newcastle?

After a slow start to life in English football, scoring just three goals in 28 Premier League games during the 2021-22 campaign, the Brazilian is starting to find his feet, albeit in the second tier, emerging as a vital player for Watford.

The marksman is the Hornets' top scorer in all competitions, having scored ten goals so far this season, also weighing in with four assists, which indicates he could be ready to make the step up to the top flight.

Football Scout Jacek Kulig seemingly echoes that view, given that he described the £25k-per-week forward as "one of the Championship's best players" earlier this season, also lauding him as "elegant & skilful".

Over the past year, the attacker ranks in the 99th percentile for successful take-ons per 90, when compared to his positional peers at a similar level, while he also places in the 92nd for aerials won, showcasing his dominance in the air.

It may be difficult for Pedro to immediately break into the Newcastle starting XI given Isak's recent performances; however, he is still very young and could go on to be an important player in a few years' time.