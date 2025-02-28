Newcastle United are reportedly viewing a "truly special" player as a possible replacement for Alexander Isak this summer, should the striker move on to pastures new.

Isak's Newcastle future under threat

Isak has enjoyed a stunning season for the Magpies, standing out as one of the best strikers in world football and causing defences endless problems with his pace, link-up play and deadly finishing.

The Swede has scored 19 goals in 24 appearances in the Premier League in 2024/25 to date, and he has been integral for Newcastle throughout the campaign, arguably proving to be the first name on Eddie Howe's team sheet.

Unfortunately, there are rumours linking Isak with a move away from St James' Park at the end of the season, and while the Magpies will be extremely stubborn when it comes to keeping hold of him, an earth-shattering bid could ultimately be too great to turn down given the need to balance the books with PSR.

A recent report has claimed that Liverpool have "growing interest" in the 25-year-old, while Arsenal have also been mentioned as potential suitors time after time. Now, a possible replacement has been linked with a switch to Newcastle later in the year.

Newcastle interested in "truly special" striker

According to a new update from Caught Offside, Newcastle are keen on signing Porto youngster Samu Aghehowa in the summer window, with the Magpies recruitment team having a "growing appreciation" for him as a possible Isak successor.

The Premier League outfit are no doubt having to make plans for life without Isak, just in case the worst does happen, and the 20-year-old is one of the options mentioned in the report, as well as Sporting CP star Viktor Gyokeres.