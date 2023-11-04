Highlights Newcastle United are in search of a replacement for Sandro Tonali, who has been banned from football for 10 months.

Newcastle United are still eyeing up a Sandro Tonali replacement in January, and are keen on signing an "absolutely incredible" player, according to a transfer update.

Newcastle eye Tonali replacement

The Magpies have been rocked by the news that Tonali has been banned from football for 10 months, having breached betting rules while an AC Milan player.

That being said, there are even reports now emerging that the Newcastle hero may even have been betting after joining the club, which could lead to further punishments.

It is a major setback for Eddie Howe's plans this season, with Tonali clearly seen as an undisputed key player after his summer move to St James' Park, and work is now underway to look for a potential replacement for him during the January transfer window.

A host of names have been thrown into the hat in recent days and weeks, with Newcastle linked with moves for Kalvin Phillips, as well as Ruben Neves and N'Golo Kante, while Manchester United midfielder Scott McTominay is also a Magpies target.

It is vital that someone comes in to fill the void left by Tonali, who won't be available to feature again for the remainder of the season, and a new update suggests that another name has been added to the list of potential signings.

Newcastle want Milinkovic-Savic

According to a report from Spain (as per Football365), Newcastle see Sergej Milinkovic-Savic as a strong option to sign in January, with the 28-year-old currently plying his trade in Saudi Arabia with Al-Hilal.

It is stated that PIF has given the Magpies the green light to make January signings in order to make up for the loss of Tonali, and the former Lazio man has emerged as a primary target.

Milinkovic-Savic made the surprise move to head to the Saudi Pro League during the summer, and considering he is in and around his peak, it looks as though he is keen on making a return to one of Europe's top five leagues in the near future.

The Serbian could be a fantastic signing for Newcastle, providing a combination of technical quality and physical prowess, with Milinkovic-Savic's statistics showing what a formidable footballer he is. In 341 appearances for Lazio, he scored 69 goals and registered 59 assists, showing the end product he could bring from midfield, while he also has 47 caps for Serbia, making his mark at international level.

Meanwhile, journalist Maxi Angelo has lauded the brilliance of the midfielder in the past, saying of him:

"There are few players I have seen in my days who are as athletic as Sergej Milinković-Savić. He has size, strength and endurance that sets him apart from the majority, and then add great technique, intelligence/anticipation and movement to that. Absolutely incredible player."

Milinkovic-Savic strengths Milinkovic-Savic weaknesses Aerial duels Crossing Passing Tackling Set-piece threat Temperament

At 28, Milinkovic-Savic is at a great age to come in and make Newcastle not miss Tonali too much, and with a loan move until the end of the season arguably looking most likely, he could be a wonderful short-term option.