Newcastle United now want to sign a new forward for Eddie Howe in what could be a repeat of the Tino Livramento deal, according to a fresh report.

Newcastle strike gold with Livramento

Once on the books of Chelsea and clearly talented, Newcastle struck gold when they took a gamble on an injury-hit Livramento. Arriving from Southampton, he has gone on to nail down a place in Howe's first XI this season, starting 13 times in the Premier League and ousting veteran Kieran Trippier from right-back.

His performances saw him called up to the England senior set up for the first time earlier in the campaign, and Howe has always been effusive in his praise of the defender, who he praised alongside Lewis Hall after their game against Chelsea earlier in the season.

“They are two outstanding players, and it would have been a big day for them, coming back to their former club", he explained. “I thought they did themselves proud, both in and out of possession. Our full-backs are such a big part of what we do, and how we attack. I thought they used the ball really well.

“They were given tough examinations, they were up against very good opponents. But I was really pleased with both of their performances.”

Still just 22-years-old, Livramento is likely to be Newcastle's first choice fullback for much of the next decade should he remain at St James' Park, and could well go on to become a legend on Tyneside if his early performances are anything to go by. Now, Newcastle want to repeat that trick.

Newcastle want special Saints talent

That comes as Football Insider report that the Magpies are ready to fight it out with Manchester United to sign impressive young forward Tyler Dibling from Southampton.

Though the Saints have just a single win to their name so far this season, Dibling has been a sole bright spark for the club, with the teenager turning in a string of excellent performances.

Speaking on Match of the Day, former Premier League ace Danny Murphy revealed he expects Dibling to become a star: "It is the quality he has got - the belief in himself and the physical power. He just goes past people with ease. He has got a lovely left foot. He is very brave on the ball and his decision-making is good.

"It is difficult to get too over the top with these young players, because he has just come on to the scene, but he is going to be something special."

Tyler Dibling this season Appearances 15 Goals 1 Assists 0 Progressive carries per 90 4.27 Shots per 90 1.45 Shot creating actions per 90 3.48

His form has caught the eye of other Premier League sides, while he is down to the final 18 months of his £5,000-a-week deal on the South coast and is yet to pen fresh terms, leaving clubs sniffing a potential opportunity.

Newcastle are one of those sides, with Howe's side "keeping tabs on his progress", while his additon would fit into their plan "to give young English talents a chance to shine" on Tyneside.

Though a deal in January is unlikely, Dibling could be available in the summer should Southampton get relegated, in the same way that Livramento moved away following their relegation in 2022.

Like two years ago, Newcastle could offer the perfect destination for a young talent to develop, while they would simultaneously solve their problematic right-wing position, which is believed to be their priority in the coming windows.