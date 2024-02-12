Two influential Newcastle United players could leave the club at the end of the season, according to a new update from reporter Dean Jones.

This summer could be a busy one at St James' Park, with Eddie Howe no doubt aware that new faces are required to keep his side heading in the right direction.

Plenty of players have emerged as rumoured targets even in the short time since the January transfer window closed, with Newcastle's interest in Everton star Amadou Onana refusing to go away. They are seen as favourites to acquire his signature once the current campaign comes to an end.

Bournemouth pair Lloyd Kelly and Philip Billing are also being considered as potential options to come in, as is Leeds United teenager Archie Gray, of whom big things are expected in the future.

There is also a chance that current Newcastle heroes could move on, however, and a new update has emerged regarding two such figures.

Trippier and Wilson could leave Newcastle

Speaking to Give Me Sport, reporter Jones said that Kieran Trippier and Callum Wilson could leave Newcastle this summer, rather than Bruno Guimaraes and Alexander Isak.

"They're going to sell players. I'm just not sure that they will offload anyone like Bruno Guimaraes or Alexander Isak. I still think, if you're looking at a senior player that will leave, it will be someone more like Kieran Trippier or Callum Wilson. Those types of players can be moved on and upgraded, but I don't think that would be the plan with a player like Guimaraes or Isak because finding an upgrade on those players is very difficult.

"While Newcastle need to balance the books, the best way to do that is not to start selling your best assets. They need to find other ways around that. I think we will look at a rebuild of sorts in the summer for Newcastle, but I really don't expect it to be those types of players that find themselves being moved on."

Newcastle's top goalscorers this season Total Alexander Isak 14 Callum Wilson 8 Anthony Gordon 7 Sean Longstaff 6 Miguel Almiron 5

Trippier and Wilson have both been brilliant servants ever since they arrived at Newcastle, with the former such an influential figure from right-back, providing great leadership and quality. Meanwhile, the latter has always been a regular source of end product, scoring 46 goals in 104 appearances for the Magpies.

There is far more sense in letting them go than Bruno and Isak, however, with their age obvious reason for that, considering they are now both in their 30s. Wilson's injury problems are also an issue, and may not ease up as he gets older.

Seeing Trippier and Wilson stay on would certainly be no bad thing, given the many attributes they bring to Howe's team, but as Jones alludes to, the club need to balance the books and younger long-term upgrades on the pair could be found, whereas Bruno and Isak would feel harder to replace, being seen as two vital players for the foreseeable future.