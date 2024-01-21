Kieran Trippier has been linked with a move away from Newcastle United in January, and now another Magpies hero's future is also up in the air after a key contract update.

Newcastle transfer news

The Magpies have been rocked by the news that Trippier is wanted by Bundesliga giants Bayern Munich this month as they look to strike a loan deal for him until the end of the season. The 33-year-old has been such an impressive performer since arriving from Atletico Madrid in 2022, and while he struggled for form in and around Christmas, he remains one of the best players at St James' Park.

Away from his potential exit, Newcastle have been linked with plenty of players during the January window, with Bournemouth's Philip Billing emerging as an option to come into the midfield, filling the void left by the injured Joelinton, who could even miss the rest of the season with a groin problem.

The Magpies could also be looking at a new centre-back to come in as a long-term partner for Sven Botman, and Lazio's Alessio Romagnoli is seen as a candidate to arrive at St James' as a strong option.

However, it is also important that Newcastle retain the services of some of their most important players, and a concerning update has dropped regarding one such figure.

Fresh Joelinton blow for Newcastle

According to an update from HITC reporter Graeme Bailey, Newcastle's contract talks with Joelinton have broken down, leading to potential doubts over his future at the club.

"HITC Football understands that contract talks between Newcastle United and Joelinton have broken down, putting the Brazilian’s future at St James’ Park in major doubt.

"Contract talks between club and player have, as of yet, failed to progress with sources revealing to HITC Football that these talks did not go very far with the two sides currently being some way off an agreement."

This is a big worry for Newcastle considering the impact that Joelinton has made, especially since being transformed into a central midfielder by Eddie Howe. This season, the Brazilian has made 16 appearances in the Premier League, scoring twice and averaging 1.9 tackles per game, while journalist Josh Bunting has labelled the Brazilian as "immense" in the past.

The hope is that Newcastle and Joelinton can reach an agreement over an extension at the club - his current deal at St James' expires at the end of next season - but this update is an obvious concern for supporters, who know what an invaluable figure he has become in the middle of the park, providing a combination of strength, energy and technical ability.