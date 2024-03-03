A significant update has emerged regarding Newcastle United's chance of signing a "world-class" player this summer, according to a new transfer report.

Newcastle eyeing summer signings

The Magpies have had a season of struggle overall, failing to convince in the Premier League and the Champions League, with injuries proving to be damaging. It is clear that plenty of new signings will be needed once the summer transfer window arrives, and recent rumours suggest that owners PIF could already be looking to bring in reinforcements.

Newcastle are believed to be willing to meet the release clause of Real Sociedad attacker Takefusa Kubo, who is enjoying an impressive season for the La Liga side, scoring seven goals in the league in 2023/24 to date.

Another player who has been linked with an exciting move to St James' Park is Juventus wide-man Federico Chiesa, who could possibly want a new challenge once the current campaign reaches its conclusion.

It also remains to be seen if Eddie Howe will still be in charge of Newcastle once next season gets underway, with some reports suggesting that the owners could dispose of him in the summer, bringing in a bigger name to succeed the current boss.

Germany manager and former Bayern Munich manager Julian Nagelsmann is seen as a leading contender to come in and replace the Englishman, with the 36-year-old often preferring a 4-2-3-1 formation, which is a slight tweak to Howe's preferred 4-3-3 system, but not so different that the current squad would struggle to adapt to the change.

According to a new update from Tuttosport [via Sport Witness], Newcastle have suffered a blow in their efforts to sign Chiesa this summer.

The Italian is believed to have "declined advances" of both the Magpies and Aston Villa, while Jurgen Klopp's imminent exit as Liverpool manager also lessens their chances of snapping him up, such is the German's reputation.

This is a real blow for Newcastle, considering what a top-quality player Chiesa is, even being lauded as "world-class" by former Italy international Alessandro Pierini, who has said:

"He’s world-class. He has all the ability and desire of a great player. If he improves, then he’ll be even better than his father [Enrico]. I have loads of respect for Enrico and all he has done to help Federico come on as a player until now."

Chiesa vs Newcastle's wingers in the league this season Player Appearances Goals Assists Federico Chiesa 21 6 1 Anthony Gordon 25 8 5 Miguel Almiron 26 3 1 Harvey Barnes 10 2 1 Stats via WhoScored (as of 1st March 2024)

Chiesa is also an international champion with Italy, having been a key player during their successful Euro 2020 campaign, scoring twice at the tournament and featuring in all seven matches, also proving to be one of the best wide players on show.

At 26 years of age, there could be so much more to come from him with his peak years potentially ahead of him, so the hope is that Newcastle's situation changes and they are able to snap him up this summer.