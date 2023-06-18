Newcastle United are extremely interested in a deal for Rennes teenager Desire Doue, according to reports in France.

What's the latest Newcastle transfer news?

The Magpies are expected to be busy in the summer transfer market as Eddie Howe prepares his squad to compete in four competitions for the first time in the northeast since a Europa League campaign back in 2012/13 which ended at the hands of Benfica.

Howe seems to be prioritising a central midfielder above all else, with the effects of playing such intense football week in week out clearly taking its toll towards the end of the season, with Joe Willock and Joelinton picking up injuries and Bruno Guimaraes looking lacklustre in the closing few weeks.

James Maddison has been strongly linked with a move, although they will face competition from Tottenham, and then there is Khephren Thuram, who is apparently also attracting interest from Liverpool.

Deals won’t come easy then, but it seems one player the Magpies are out in front for is rising Rennes sensation Doue.

According to L’Equipe, via Sport Witness, Newcastle are the main club “particularly keen” on the young attacking midfielder and their “interest is real”. They say he is a “great prospect” and only a “substantial offer” will convince the Ligue 1 outfit to cash in.

Who is Desire Doue?

Delving into what makes Doue so special, it’s his versatility at such a young age that really stands out. According to Transfermarkt, despite being just 18, he played up front, as a number ten, on both wings and in his natural role as a central midfielder for Rennes this season, racking up 26 top flight appearances and seven in the Europa League too, scoring four times.

Going by FBRef’s advanced metrics, his dribbling ability looks incredible, sitting in the 99th percentile against other midfielders in Europe’s top five leagues for successful take-ons, also ranking highly for goals per 90 minutes (97th percentile).

Such is his ability to drive forward and find goals by arriving late in the box, the website actually lists the Magpies’ own Joe Willock as a 'similar player', so fans at St. James’ Park should know what to expect if the youngster arrives on Tyneside.