Newcastle United want to complete the signing of a "special" English player this summer, aiming to bring him in as one of two free agents alongside Lloyd Kelly.

Newcastle latest on Kelly

The Magpies have found themselves looking depleted in defence at times this season, with injuries acting as a big problem throughout the campaign. Sven Botman has arguably been the most high-profile absentee, and won't play again in 2023/24, but the likes of Kieran Trippier, Harvey Barnes, Joelinton and Joe Willock have all missed long periods, among others.

One player who has been linked with a move to Newcastle in the summer transfer window is Kelly, with Eddie Howe knowing him well, having worked with him at Bournemouth. The 25-year-old is out of contract with the Cherries at the end of the season, meaning he would be available on a free transfer. He can play at left-back or centre-back, which would reinforce two of the most injury-hit areas this season.

Kelly may not be the only Premier League player being targeted by the Magpies in the coming months, with Nottingham Forest star man Morgan Gibbs-White also reportedly wanted. The Englishman could be keen on a new challenge at a club chasing European football, and he could be an excellent signing. A natural left-back wouldn't go amiss either, and Wolves ace Rayan Ait-Nouri has been backed to come in and provide competition in that area.

Newcastle also chasing "special" Premier League player

According to The Telegraph, Newcastle are keen on signing Fulham centre-back Tosin Adarabioyo in the summer, seeing him as an additional signing on top of Kelly, rather than an alternative. The Magpies are interested in snapping up both soon to be free agents, immediately bolstering their defensive options in the process.

With Trippier, Burn and Fabian Schar all now in their 30s, there is a clear need to bring in younger players, so signing both Adarabioyo and Kelly this summer makes complete sense, heralding the start of a new era in Newcastle's back-line.

Adarabioyo is enjoying an impressive season for Fulham, averaging 3.9 clearances and 2.9 aerial duel wins per game in the Premier League this season, while manager Marco Silva has heaped praise on him in the recent past, saying: "We missed him a lot, we missed him because he didn’t play the first three months of the season. Tosin is a special player for us, I can’t hide that situation.

"The way he can defend the box but also on the ball he is a special player for me, the way I want to play, the way he can build (from the back). For three months we missed him but he has just played the last four or five games and he is getting better and better."

Adarabioyo vs. Kelly in the Premier League this season Adarabioyo Kelly Appearances 19 18 Starts 17 14 Goals 2 0 Assists 0 1 Clearances per game 3.9 2.6 Aerial duel wins per game 2.9 1.2 Tackles per game 1.1 1.3

Like Kelly, Adarabioyo is also available on a free transfer at the end of the current campaign, and assuming he doesn't sign an extension at Craven Cottage, he would be a strong addition to Howe's squad.