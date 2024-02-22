After a disappointing January transfer window, followed by the news of Dan Ashworth's pending departure, Newcastle United have turned their attention back towards handing Eddie Howe a positive change in the form of an exciting midfield reinforcement this summer.

Newcastle transfer news

The Magpies were restricted by their £155m in losses over the last three seasons during the winter window, which resulted in a quiet month on the incoming front. That struggle to welcome fresh faces looks set to be Ashworth's final act at St James' Park too after the club confirmed that the sporting director has been placed on gardening leave amid interest from Premier League rivals Manchester United.

Newcastle's CEO, Darren Eales, told the club's official website: "We are naturally disappointed that Dan has chosen to leave, however our exciting journey doesn't stop and the process to recruit a new sporting director will begin immediately. We thank Dan for his efforts at Newcastle United and we wish him and his family well for the future."

With or without Ashworth though, those at St James' Park need reinforcements this summer, and Howe could get exactly that in the form of a potential Bundesliga champion. According to Sport Bild, via Sport Witness, Newcastle are eyeing a move for Exequiel Palacios, who has been part of an incredibly impressive and unbeaten Bayer Leverkusen side this season. The midfielder and his teammates are currently eight points clear of champions Bayern Munich.

Newcastle aren't alone in their interest it seems, however, with Aston Villa also eyeing a move in a deal for Palacios which would start at €40m (£34m) and likely increase due to Leverkusen's reluctance to sell this summer. A World Cup winner with Argentina and on course to become a Bundesliga champion, it's no surprise that Palacios has attracted such interest from the Premier League.

"Terrific" Palacios can add depth to Newcastle midfield

Whilst his current injury has ruled him out of Leverkusen's last four games, Palacios has more than played his part under Xabi Alonso this season, starting 16 of his side's 22 Bundesliga games. At 25-years-old, the Argentine international still has plenty of time to get even better, meanwhile, which could yet come as a result of a Premier League switch.

Palacios would offer a much-needed extra option for Howe in the middle of the park too. The former Bournemouth boss has been forced to fall back on the inexperienced Lewis Miley at times this season. Despite the youngster's brilliant breakout, with Joelinton's current deal set to expire in the summer of 2025, the Magpies could soon become desperate for a reinforcement.

Negotiations will prove tough when it comes to Palacios, of course, especially given what Leverkusen sporting director Simon Rolfes had to say about signing the midfielder back in 2020.