During the summer transfer window, things looked to be going well for Newcastle United once again as they attempted to build a squad capable of competing on all fronts, including in the Champions League. Fast-forward a few months, however, and their biggest deal has quickly become somewhat void, given that Sandro Tonali is now at the beginning of a 10-month ban following his breach of betting regulations.

That leaves the Magpies with a difficult dilemma and a gaping hole in the middle of the park. They could yet turn to the transfer market to once again solve their problems though, with reports suggesting that they could move for a particular Ligue 1 target.

Newcastle United transfer news

In Tonali's absence, Newcastle have lost just once, which came in their most recent outing in the Champions League against Borussia Dortmund. Meanwhile, prior to that defeat, Eddie Howe's side picked up impressive victories in the Carabao Cup against Manchester United, sweeping the Red Devils aside 3-0, and Arsenal in the Premier League as they shot the Gunners' title chances down with a controversial 1-0 win.

The likes of Joe Willock have stepped up well in the Italian's absence, but any more injuries and the Magpies could struggle. That's when January should ease their issues, however. According to 90min, Newcastle are eyeing a move for Youssouf Fofana alongside both Manchester United and Liverpool. The AS Monaco central midfielder, who can also play on the right of midfield, is reportedly on the Magpies' radar but is not at the top of the club's list of priorities.

As things stand, Fofana's current Monaco deal is set to expire at the end of the season, which could have handed Newcastle and others a potential boost before reports suggested that the Ligue 1 side will trigger their automatic option to extend his contract by a further year. Nonetheless, with three Premier League clubs reportedly interested, Fofana could be one to keep an eye on in the coming months.

"Magnificent" Fofana could replace Tonali

Like Tonali, Fofana is a midfielder capable of operating in both boxes and is at the top of his game, with a career high transfer value. Fofana's Adidas sponsorship would certainly feel fitting for Newcastle too, given the recent deal that they signed with the sports brand.

Whether the Magpies make their move or not remains to be seen, but what is clear is that the Frenchman could step in and fill the shoes of the banned Tonali. Fofana's stats prove as much.

Player Progressive Passes Per 90 Interceptions Per 90 Blocks Per 90 Goals + Assists Youssouf Fofana 8.04 1.31 1.31 3 Sandro Tonali 3.88 0.41 0.61 1

The stats even suggest that Fofana wouldn't just step in and briefly replace Tonali at St James' Park, but he'd be more than capable of keeping the former AC Milan man out of Howe's side upon his return in just under a year.

His numbers and performances have resulted in deserved praise, including from Football Talent Scout's Jacek Kulig, who posted on X: "All eyes are on Aurélien Tchouaméni but Youssouf Fofana is also a magnificent player. Top clubs EPL clubs should definitely have him on their radar."