Newcastle United have started the 2023/24 campaign in encouraging fashion, as Eddie Howe’s side bid to improve on their successes of last season both in the Premier League and in Europe.

The Magpies recorded their first top-four finish in the top-flight since the 2002/03 campaign, when Sir Bobby Robson was in charge of proceedings at St James’ Park.

Since then, the Geordies have been relegated twice and returned to become the affluent side they are today, as Howe continues to direct his current squad in the direction of stardom, however the latest rumours suggest that the Englishman may look to bolster his side further.

In the summer, Newcastle welcomed five new faces to the North East, with the most prominent capture being the £55m club-record capture of former AC Milan midfielder Sandro Tonali.

While the summer window was a positive one on the business side for the Magpies, there is still work to be done, particularly with reference to Tonali, whose arrival at St James’ has been short-lived so far, as he prepares to begin his ten-month ban from football.

Newcastle United need a replacement for Tonali

Nearly four months after his arrival in England, Tonali is set for an extended spell on the sidelines after being found guilty of betting breaches.

The scandal involves his international teammate Nicolo Fagiolo, who has accepted a seven-month ban, while Aston Villa forward Nicolo Zaniolo is being investigated and awaiting his fate at present.

Tonali’s ban will see him miss the remainder of the 2023/24 season, as well as the 2024 European Championships, seeing the highs of his summer move to the Premier League left decimated by his actions prior to the transfer.

As a result, Newcastle may need to head back into the transfer market to seek additional reinforcements for their midfield for the season ahead, with a host of names already speculated to be in the viewpoint of the Geordies.

Newcastle United transfer news

According to news in Spain, one midfielder that could be eyed by the Magpies is Real Madrid outsider Dani Ceballos, who already has Premier League experience from his time on loan at Arsenal.

While the Spaniard could restore the strengths in distribution lost from Tonali’s absence, the defensive elements to his game need further work, which is where another target with Premier League experience could fulfil the Italian’s role perfectly.

As reported by the Daily Star, Manchester City dud Kalvin Phillips could be available in January after playing just 760 minutes for the treble winners since his arrival last summer.

The Englishman would be a strong fit for the player that Howe could explore in the January window to replace Tonali, however his lack of game time would have left him somewhat out of practice, paving way for an even more suitable candidate to take centre stage.

CaughtOffside revealed that Conor Gallagher could be a player of interest to Newcastle in their quest to replenish their midfield, with the Chelsea midfielder showing fine form so far this season.

The report documents that there could be approaches from the likes of Tottenham Hotspur and Newcastle in January for the 23-year-old, who looks to be enjoying his football under Mauricio Pochettino.

Conor Gallagher’s market value has risen

Currently valued at €50m (£44m) by CIES Football Observatory, Gallagher has seen his market value rise dramatically over the past two years, with a lot to thank for his stellar loan spell at Crystal Palace.

As documented by Football Transfers, Gallagher sported an expected transfer value (xTV) of €22.8m (£19.8m) at the point of his arrival at Selhurst Park in July 2021, a figure that rose by over £10m by the time he returned to Stamford Bridge.

In May 2022, the Englishman had an xTV of €35.6m (£31m), and with his current value listed at £44m, the rise in his expected price tag portrays the improvement in his game, making him a potentially strong acquisition for Newcastle to target.

Conor Gallagher is Chelsea’s top performer

As highlighted in the table below, Gallagher is Chelsea’s top performer in the Premier League this season, securing the highest average match rating with 7.16 via WhoScored.

Conor Gallagher vs Chelsea teammates Premier League 2023/24 Statistic Average Rank in squad Match rating 7.16 1st Tackles 3 2nd Key passes 1.1 5th Assists 2 =1st Pass success % 90.4% 4th Through balls 0.2 3rd Per game averages via WhoScored

The midfielder has been praised by Pochettino for his versatility in the middle of the park, with the manager dubbing him a “great professional”, who can play as a “No8, No10 or a No6” when called upon.

Such qualities and the ability to play throughout the core make him even more of an ideal replacement for Tonali, who has been described as having a similar skillset by The Athletic’s Jacob Whitehead.

Whitehead explained in a column that the Italian is ‘capable of playing all three positions’ in midfield, identical to the traits of Gallagher who could prevail to be Howe’s best-suited target to fill the void left by Tonali.

Conor Gallagher could be the perfect Sandro Tonali replacement

When it comes to actually comparing Tonali and Gallagher, the statistics make for interesting reading, as the Englishman showcased a better passing ability than the Italy international during their respective 2022/23 league campaigns.

As communicated in the table below, Gallagher came out on top over a range of skills relative to the requirements of a midfielder in the Premier League, both with reference to distribution and defensive actions.

Tonali v Gallagher per 90 league stats 2022/23 Sandro Tonali Conor Gallagher Pass completion % 75.7% 81.1% Progressive passes 5.27 5.83 Progressive carries 2.02 2.22 Tackles 2.12 2.55 Passes into final 3rd 4.11 3.72 Shot creating actions 3.36 2.61 Figures via FBref

Once lauded as a “warrior” by talent scout Jacek Kulig, the England international has also displayed a stronger level of performance in comparison to the Geordies’ £55m man in the 2023/24 Premier League.

As highlighted by Sofascore, the most prominent difference in their games is their desire to be on the ball, with Gallagher averaging 69.9 touches per game to Tonali’s mere 39.8, as well as showcasing a far greater combative presence with an average of 3.0 tackles per game to his 0.9.

While Howe will be looking to identify a figure to fill the vacancy during the former AC Milan star’s absence, introducing Gallagher could actually hand the manager an upgrade on the banned midfielder, which would only bolster Newcastle’s options for the remainder of the season.