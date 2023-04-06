Newcastle United are still monitoring Real Valladolid defender Ivan Fresneda ahead of a potential move to the Premier League, according to reports.

What's the latest on Fresneda to Newcastle?

The Spaniard joined the academy ranks at the Jose Zorrilla Stadium on a free transfer back in 2020 and has since worked his way up to the senior team, having made 11 La Liga starts in his debut season.

Sky Sports reported in January that the Magpies were in talks regarding a deal for the 18-year-old and had even watched him live on several occasions, but they weren’t the only club hovering, with the teenager also being tracked by Juventus and Borussia Dortmund.

As per the same outlet, it was stated that Eddie Howe's target was flattered by the interest from the north-east and would have been open to making a move, and despite a deal failing to materialise before the deadline, it sounds like the Magpies now want to take a second bite of the cherry in the summer.

According to Italian outlet Inter News (via Sport Witness), Fresneda is being “followed” by Newcastle and Manchester United, with Inter Milan the latest to be “testing the waters” ahead of a potential move. The admiration from St James’ Park is claimed to be “nothing new” considering the strong affiliations at the start of the year, while a price tag of €25m (£21m) has now been mentioned.

Should Newcastle cash out on Fresneda?

Fresneda has been lauded for his “beastly ability” by presenter Juan Arroita - and it seems as though he has the potential to be a great player in the future, but he’s perhaps not yet at the required level to step up and join Newcastle.

Whilst the Madrid native is pretty strong defensively, where he’s currently averaging 2.4 tackles and 2.3 clearances per league game (as per WhoScored), he is yet to record a single goal or assist since the start of his career, so is lacking the attacking prowess that Howe may be looking for, considering the contributions of current right-back Kieran Trippier, who has ten to his name this term.

Fresneda also failed to play a single minute of league football throughout the whole of February, where he was benched on four occasions by his manager Juan Jose Rojo Martin, so has been lacking consistent game time.

The youngster could potentially benefit from a loan to develop himself a bit more before thinking about making a permanent move elsewhere, so the Magpies may be better off waiting for a couple of seasons until they need to find a more able successor to Trippier.