Newcastle United have added another European talent to their wanted list this summer, with reliable journalist Gianluca Di Marzio reporting that the club are keeping tabs on Theo Hernandez.

How many games has Theo Hernandez played this season?

The defender currently plays for AC Milan in Italy, where he has become their first-choice left-back. He played 32 times in Serie A for the club over the course of the 2022/23 season and even managed to bag four goals and three assists from the flank, showing his ability to not only contribute defensively but to get forward and attack too.

It wasn't enough to help his side claim the league title though and Milan instead slumped to fourth in the standings.

Hernandez though has proven his ability at the highest level, having helped his current team to win the division a season ago with ten goal contributions along the way. He is also a former Champions League winner, having claimed that trophy back when he featured for Real Madrid.

He played a further eleven games in that competition with Milan this season but could only help the Italian side to get to the semi-final before they were dumped out by city rivals Inter.

Are Newcastle interested in Hernandez?

Now, according to a report from reliable journalist Gianluca Di Marzio, the player may have suitors from elsewhere. Newcastle have apparently got their eye on the defender and are monitoring him this summer, though the club are yet to lodge an official bid for his services. Right now then, the extent of the Toon's link to Hernandez is just interest, as they keep an eye on potential targets for Eddie Howe.

It's unclear how much a potential deal for Hernandez might cost, with the Premier League side having yet to make an official offer and no asking price officially placed on the player either. CIES Football Observatory though suggest that he could cost any interested party around 60 million Euros (or £51m) - it's more than what Milan paid for the player and would mean the Toon may have to stump up a large amount of money to bring him in.

It could be worth it though. Hernandez has been called "brilliant" by football journalist Josh Bunting in the past for his ability to manage a game. It shows that he knows how to win matches for his side - and considering his experience on the big stages too, that could be invaluable for Newcastle next season if they were to sign him.