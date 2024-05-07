Newcastle United have reportedly reignited their interest in signing a "wonderful" Premier League player this summer, with a £60m move potentially on the cards.

Newcastle transfer news

The Magpies continue to be linked with moves for various players ahead of the summer, with Boca Juniors midfielder Kevin Zenon reportedly an option to come in. They are considering making a bid for the 22-year-old, who has a £13m release clause in his current contract.

Amadou Onana is perhaps the pricier alternative to Zenon, and a fresh update has now claimed that the Magpies are one of the favourites to sign the Everton man. Arsenal and Bayern Munich are also very much in the mix, though.

Eddie Howe is likely to want to sign at least one new centre-back, considering Sven Botman and Jamaal Lascelles are long-term injury victims and Fabian Schar is ageing, and it looks like Fulham ace Tosin Adarabioyo is the top target there, with his contract in London expiring this summer.

One ambitious target is Real Madrid teenager Arda Guler, with the 19-year-old arriving from Fenerbahce last summer and having a relatively low-key first season at his new club. He has only made seven appearances in La Liga in 2023/24 to date, but it would be a surprise if Madrid were willing to part company so soon, given his long-term potential.

Newcastle want "wonderful" Premier League ace

According to an update from The Daily Mail, Newcastle are interested in signing Michael Olise this summer, with the Crystal Palace star a wanted man - one who could be available for £60m because of a release clause in his contract.

The report adds that "Manchester United, City, Arsenal and Liverpool all rate Olise and key for him in his choice of next club will be regular game time to continue his upward career path".

Olise showcased his brilliance on Monday night, scoring two superbly-taken goals in Palace's 4-0 win at home to Manchester United, only further enhancing his reputation. It's now nine goals in 17 Premier League outings this season, only 12 of which have been starts, and his wand-like left foot could be such an asset for Newcastle.

The London-born France youth international backs up his talent with substance, which can't always be said of Miguel Almiron, for example, who has scored 30 goals in 206 appearances for the Magpies, which isn't a relentless return for an attacker player. Olise could, therefore, be an upgrade on him this summer, and Roy Hodgson's praise sums up his potential.

"What I make of him is that I think he is an enormous talent – he has got a great possibility to have a wonderful career and a wonderful future. We can only hope we at Crystal Palace can give him that platform."

The £100,000-a-week winger is still only 22 years of age, which is mouthwatering for whoever does manage to snap him up, and while Newcastle have huge competition for his signature from the likes of Manchester City, Liverpool and United, they have to back themselves to get a deal over the line.