Newcastle United are reportedly interested in completing the signing of an "outrageous" player in the January transfer window, with the Magpies believed to have "come knocking" for him.

Newcastle transfer news

Eddie Howe has had a tough time of things this season, with injuries depleting his squad, and both performances and results not what was hoped for at the start of the campaign. Newcastle can still salvage things, however, with a top-four finish far from out of the question in the Premier League - there is also the possibility of going far in the FA Cup - but new signings may be required for that to happen.

On the plus side, the Magpies are seemingly in the mix to sign a number of players, with various reports linking them to a plethora of top-quality individuals. Rumours of a January move for Kalvin Phillips are still not going away, as he looks to bring an end to a forgettable spell at Manchester City, while highly-rated Sporting CP centre-back Goncalo Inacio is also considered an option to come in.

With Callum Wilson and Alexander Isak both struggling with injuries this season, VfB Stuttgart striker Serhou Guirassy is another player who could arrive at St James' Park, should Howe feel that he needs extra firepower in the final third between now and May.

Now, a new report has emerged regarding Newcastle's pursuit of one of these players, as they look to conduct some game-changing business during the January window.

Newcastle still want Serhou Guirassy

According to a fresh transfer update from Fussball Transfers [via Sport Witness], Newcastle remain interested in signing Guirassy, and the Magpies "have come knocking" for him.

Not only that, but PIF have been boosted by the fact that fellow potential suitors AC Milan are struggling to afford the 27-year-old, with his contract demands "proving to be a hurdle", according to journalist Giuanluca Di Marzio. He wants to be earning €5m-a-year, which works out at £83,000-a-week at a new club, which Newcastle seem more likely to be able to offer.

Guirassy does appear to be a genuine target for the Magpies, and his form so far this season suggests that he could be exactly what they need, especially if Wilson and Isak can't stay fit for long periods of time.

The Stuttgart star has scored 17 Bundesliga goals in just 12 starts, with only Bayern Munich ace Harry Kane netting more times in the competition, and he has also been described as "outrageous" by journalist Seb Stafford-Bloor.

Serhou Guirassy's Bundesliga stats this season Total Appearances 14 Starts 12 Goals 17 Assists 1 Shots per game 3.4

At 27, Guirassy appears to be coming right into his prime as a footballer, and if Newcastle snap him up in January, they could enjoy the best of him for four or five years, seeing him as a long-term replacement for Wilson. They appear to be a front-runner to sign the Guinean, especially given Milan's financial issues, so a move could go through, adding more goals to a side that needs to go on a strong run in the Premier League in the second half of the season.