Newcastle United are interested in securing the signing of a "dominant" player in the January transfer window, with a new report claiming the Magpies "like him a lot".

Newcastle linked with new defender

Eddie Howe has been hurt by the absence of Sven Botman for so much of this season, with the Dutchman limited to just five appearances in the Premier League. He was such a stalwart throughout last term, and while Jamaal Lascelles has provided cover, the club have conceded 21 times in 17 games, including three recently against Everton.

Botman has been just one of an endless string of injury blows for Newcastle, with influential left-back Dan Burn another defender who had been absent for some time. Nick Pope is out for several months with a shoulder issue, and that is only a few of the fitness woes on show, with Joe Willock, Joelinton, Callum Wilson and Alexander Isak others who have been absent at different times.

The hope is that the injuries start to ease, but in order to ease the potential issue of more coming Howe's way, he could look to bring in some new faces in the January transfer window. Newcastle have been linked with a move for Sporting CP centre-back Goncalo Inacio, as well as Bayer Leverkusen's Piero Hincapie, and it looks as though they could be putting their efforts into signing another defender.

Newcastle "like" Radu Dragusin

According to TuttoMercatoWeb [via Sport Witness], Newcastle are still eyeing a move for Genoa defender Radu Dragusin, having previously held talks with him in recent months.

The Magpies reportedly "like him a lot" and Genoa will "hardly be able to resist" a sizeable bid for him in January, so a transfer midway through the campaign can't be ruled out.

Dragusin could be a fantastic signing by Newcastle if they can get a deal over the line, having previously been lauded as "dominant" by football talent scout Jacek Kulig, who pointed out "tackling, athleticism, positioning, heading" and "passing" as strengths in his game.

Radu Dragusin's Serie A stats this season Total Appearances 16 Goals 1 Assists 1 Clearances per game 4.6 Aerial duel wins per game 3 Pass completion rate 81.9%

The 21-year-old has become such a regular for Genoa since arriving from Juventus on a permanent basis earlier this year, starting 16 Serie A games this season and averaging three aerial duel wins per game.

Given his age, he could be viewed as a long-term signing by the Magpies - someone who wouldn't only come in straight away and provide stiff competition at the heart of the defence, but also potentially act as Botman's centre-back partner for years to come, possibly acting as an upgrade on Schar and Lascelles.

Related Newcastle could sign Almiron upgrade who's "very fun to watch" Newcastle United could look to sign this big upgrade on Miguel Almiron in January.

The fact that Genoa seem relatively happy to sell Dragusin next month acts as an added bonus for Newcastle, and while there is clearly plenty of competition for his signature, Howe will hope that he sees them as the best possible choice.