Newcastle United look set to spend big again this summer, with the Magpies already linked with moves for several new additions. And that includes a potential deal to beat Liverpool to another young gem for Eddie Howe.

Newcastle transfer news

With the summer transfer window swinging open in a few months, Newcastle have the chance to make up for a quiet January window by splashing the cash once again. This has already seen the Premier League side name-checked in pole position to sign Albert Gudmundsson from Genoa and interest in Lille forward Jonathan David, as they look to boost their attacking options.

PIF, of course, had a summer transfer window to forget last time out. Howe welcomed the likes of Sandro Tonali, Tino Livremento, Lewis Hall and Harvey Barnes, before watching on as the majority struggled to make an impact. Tonali is undoubtedly at the forefront of that, having joined for a reported £55m from AC Milan, only to be hit with a 10-month ban for breaching betting rules shortly after.

Now, as the summer approaches, those at St James' Park could be set to get one over on both their local rivals and Premier League rivals. According to Graeme Bailey for HITC, Newcastle are now in pole position to sign Chris Rigg from Sunderland ahead of Liverpool, Chelsea and Manchester United this summer. The in-demand Black Cats midfielder has been at the centre of Newcastle's interest for the last 12 months and the Tyneside club could now finally land his signature.

Rigg is reportedly ready to leave Sunderland, meanwhile, which, alongside the fact that his family are Newcastle fans, could hand the Magpies a major boost in their pursuit in a deal that could be worth up to £3m. It would certainly be a major coup for PIF, who would be handing Newcastle extra bragging rights over their rivals in the process.

"Wonderful" Rigg is one for the future

Still just 16-years-old, it speaks volumes about Rigg's ability that he's already attracted so much interest from Premier League sides. And if that's not impressive enough, then the teenager's eight first-team appearances and one goal in the Championship this season certainly are.

Former Sunderland manager Tony Mowbray knew all about Rigg's talent, previously saying via The Chronicle: "Chris Rigg is pushing really hard for a starting place in our team I would suggest, and I don’t say that lightly, he’s a 16-year-old boy. He knows where the goal is and wants to run forward, he’s got energy to burn and can keep running all day.

“He looks you in the eye and wants to please and do what you want him to do. He should have scored again to be honest, if he’d trusted his right foot he would have scored again.

"Rigg is doing really well and is a real positive for our football club. I’m eulogising about him there, we shouldn’t overly build him up. He’s still a young boy but he has wonderful qualities and wonderful attributes.”

Earning comparisons to Jordan Henderson, Rigg's Premier League debut may well be on the horizon, whether that be through a move to Newcastle or elsewhere.