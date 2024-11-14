Hoping to take a permanent step back among the world's best, Newcastle United have now reportedly entered the race to sign two Croatian starlets alongside a number of Europe's elite clubs.

Newcastle transfer news

It's shaping up to be a busy 2025 for those at St James' Park if recent transfer rumours are anything to go by. The Magpies have been linked to the likes of Antoine Semenyo and Bryan Mbeumo as they look to finally upgrade on Miguel Almiron and add another attacking spark to Eddie Howe's side. It could be a much-needed spark too amid reports that Alexander Isak could decide to depart in 2025, recently stealing the headlines on and off the pitch.

After failing in their recruitment last summer, losing Isak would undoubtedly be a major blow - particularly to a Premier League rival. The last thing that sporting director Paul Mitchell needs is to have the job of replacing one of England's best forwards on top of the targets that he may have already identified, including two Croatian starlets.

According to Graeme Bailey for The Boot Room, Newcastle are now among Europe's elite in the race to sign Martin Baturina and Petar Sucic from Dinamo Zagreb. The likes of Manchester City, Manchester United, Real Madrid, Barcelona and Liverpool have all reportedly been keeping tabs on at least Baturina or both of the young midfielders.

Baturina - 21 years old and more of an attacking player - would undoubtedly be a major coup given the interest in his signature. Sucic, meanwhile, who is also just 21 years old but a defensive midfielder, could offer Howe an instant upgrade on Sean Longstaff alongside Bruno Guimaraes at the heart of his Newcastle side next year.

"Talented" Sucic could replace Longstaff

A player at the heart of the current Dinamo Zagreb side, Sucic has more than earned the admiration of several top clubs and now Newcastle could land an instant upgrade on Longstaff, especially for the future. Sucic's best form is yet to come, but he has still managed to enter the radar of Newcastle's scouts who may well have the vision of a partnership between the Croatian and Guimaraes in mind.

Unsurprisingly, the young midfielder has earned plenty of praise throughout his recent rise into importance for Zagreb, including from U23 scout Antonio Mango, who described his performances earlier this season as "brilliant" as he also got an assist to his name.

As for Baturina, if Newcastle are looking for an attacking injection then he'd certainly offer that in the middle of the park, having been involved in nine goals in just 17 appearances so far this season.

With all eyes on the future, the Magpies could swoop in and land two of the most exciting players that Croatia has to offer.