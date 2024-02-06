Newcastle United chiefs have been sending scouts to keep track of an exciting young midfielder ahead of the summer transfer window, having been forced into a quiet January by Financial Fair Play restrictions.

Newcastle United transfer news

After fending off a number of surprising exit links, Eddie Howe was happy to see the January transfer window slam shut with the core of his Newcastle side intact. But while the North East outfit managed to keep hold of in demand stars Kieran Trippier, Callum Wilson and Miguel Almiron, the lack of incomings has left the club needing to make a number of additions this summer.

Currently sitting ninth in the table, the top four finish last season and subsequent Champions League campaign feel like distant memories for Newcastle as they battle to keep themselves in the running for the European places. With just one win from their last six league games, the pressure is on Eddie Howe to build a team able to replicate last season's success.

Sandro Tonali's ongoing ban for gambling offences will mean he will be unavailable until next season, and fan favourite Joelinton's contract is set to expire in the summer of 2025, leaving the Premier League side in desperate need of midfield reinforcements. With reported losses to the tune of £155 million limiting their transfer spending this season, the top of Newcastle's to-do-list for the summer will be to address concerns in the middle of the park.

"Powerful" Onana wowing Newcastle scouts

The Magpies' well documented January window woes have left the club already making their plans for the summer window. Sources have told Football Insider that Newcastle have compiled an extensive scouting dossier on Everton's Amadou Onana ahead of a potential deal for the Belgian international.

PIF's scouts are apparently very impressed by what they've seen too, as the club are now "very keen" on a deal and believe Onana is a "big upgrade" on some of their current options in the centre of the park.

Since arriving on Merseyside, the 22-year-old has earned significant plaudits, with current boss Sean Dyche glowing over his power, aerial ability, and timing to arrive in the box, as well as praising his "ugly side of the game with his hard work and positional sense".

With the futures of Newcastle's midfield duo hanging in the balance, any incoming players will have to match both the progressive output of Tonali and the defensive qualities of Joelinton. A strong tackler who can carry the ball and cause chaos in the opponent's box, there is no doubt that Onana could be the successor to the midfield at St James' Park, ranking in the 93rd percentile for aerial duels won by midfielders in Europe's top five leagues (Onana stats - FBRef), as well as creating 39 shooting opportunities for he and his teammates this term.

Amadou Onana 2023/24 Total Tackles 45 Shot Creating Actions 39 Aerial Duels Won % 71.2% Fouls Drawn 31

A Swiss Army Knife of a footballer, Onana can adapt his game to compliment his teammates. Able to offer defensive support to the more attacking Bruno Guimarães or take on the progressive onus in the presence of the physical Joelinton, there is no wonder why Newcastle are making early moves to get this deal over the line.

After a fee of £33 million first brought Onana to England in August 2022, Everton will be eager to see a return on their investment in the former LOSC Lille midfielder. With further sanctions hanging over their heads and uncertainty over which league they will be playing their football next season, their hand could be forced to part ways with some of their prized assets this summer. With countless clubs circling the situation at Everton, Newcastle's early pursuit of one of the league's most promising players could see them complete the deal early into the next transfer window.