Newcastle United are amongst the clubs heavily interested in a move for Marcus Thuram, according to a report.

What's going on with Marcus Thuram?

The France international is out of contract at the end of the season and is set to leave Borussia Monchengladbach, with clubs ready to fight for his signature.

Newcastle are ready to compete with AC Milan and Inter for his services, but they are all currently waiting for him to return from a long-term injury before making a decision.

Sport Witness has relayed a report from CalcioMercato.it, in which it is claimed that the player is yet to decide where he wants to end up, and that he wants to join a club where he could be the "leading player" in a project.

This could present Eddie Howe's Newcastle as a very attractive destination, particularly if they secure Champions League football next season.

This could provide a problem for both of the Milan-based giants. Indeed, either club's best hope of reaching the elite competition next term could yet be winning it in just over a month's time - with one team guaranteed a slot in June's final. Otherwise, they may find themselves losing out on a target to Newcastle - something which would not have been considered possible even two seasons ago.

What would Thuram bring to Newcastle?

Thuram, who can play on the wings as well as a central striker, could link up with the likes of Alexander Isak and Bruno Guimaraes to lead Newcastle into Europe for the first time in over ten years, and given how impressive the Magpies have been this season, he could help them challenge at the top of the table beyond the current term.

Newcastle have the best defensive record in the Premier League, conceding just 27 goals in 33 games, but they have failed to score in nine of these matches.

Labelled "a little crazy" by current Chelsea loanee Denis Zakaria, Thuram could help add another dimension to their attack and help support Isak and Callum Wilson in front of goal. The 25-year-old has scored 16 and assisted six times in 30 games this season, but is set to miss most of the campaign's remainder with a torn muscle fibre.

The arrival of Thuram could end up being a concern to Allan Saint-Maximin. The winger has already seen his game time reduced with Joelinton often playing a wide role, as well as Anthony Gordon arriving in January.

Another wide attacker coming through the door could mean Saint-Maximin departs, but given his poor form in front of goal, with just one strike in 26 this season, Thuram will likely provide a significant upgrade on his countryman.